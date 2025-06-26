Student Assistant - Analysis of Student Attrition
2025-06-26
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the school of Business, Society and Engineering, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Part-time 20%
Number of positions:2
Closing date for application:25 August 2025
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Position description
Would you like to contribute to reducing student attrition and improving the learning environment? We are now recruiting two student assistants (amanuenses) for a project aimed at identifying and analysing the reasons why students leave their programme - and what we can do to address it. The position combines administrative duties with participation in research and is well suited for students who are analytical, responsible, and capable of working independently.
Job Responsibilities
The position includes administrative duties and participation in research activities. The tasks involve:
•
Collecting data on student attrition through registry extracts and interviews with students who have left the programme.
•
Analysing and categorising reasons for student attrition and conducting statistical analyses to identify patterns and trends.
•
Conducting benchmarking by contacting programme coordinators at MDU and other universities.
•
Designing and administering a survey to current students to identify perceived challenges.
•
Compiling results and recommendations in a report to support future retention strategies, including any immediate actions that may be proposed.
Qualifications
Only those who are admitted to an education at first cycle or second cycle level at MDU may be employed as a teaching assistant.
Additional Requirements
• Currently enrolled in an engineering programme, preferably with good knowledge of the structure and content of the energy engineering programme.
• Excellent written and spoken English skills.
• Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Merits
• Experience in collecting and analysing both quantitative and qualitative data.
• Familiarity with student-related issues or experience with survey tools and statistical software.
• Demonstrated ability to write clear and well-structured reports.
• Experience working in a multicultural academic environment.
• Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in a team.
• Prior experience in data collection, survey methodology, and/or basic statistical analysis.
Personal Attributes
We place great importance on personal suitability. To succeed in this role, you should demonstrate:
• A high sense of responsibility and integrity
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Initiative and a proactive work approach
• Flexibility and adaptability
• The ability to collaborate and treat colleagues and students with respect
We value qualities that contribute to improving the age and gender balance as well as ethnic and cultural diversity.
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
