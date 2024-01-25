Strategic Sourcing Manager, Linköping
2024-01-25
Are you looking for a new challenge 2024? Join us at Jefferson Wells for an exciting long-term consulting opportunity with our client Saab in Linköping.
Your role
As a Strategic Sourcing Manager at Saab Aeronautics you will work with business, projects and relations linked to Aeronautics products, primarily linked to Gripen. You are responsible for business relations with selected strategic suppliers with focus on their long term commitment to Saab.
You will be responsible for procurement in both new and existing projects in close collaboration with the technical and engineering teams of Aeronautics. As part of the role you can also act as project leader for the sourcing
team as part of larger projects. You are also expected to initiate and drive the continuous development within your scope of responsibility.
As a Strategic Sourcing Manager, you will build a large professional network not only with our supplier base but also with customers and within Saab Aeronautics organization.
Your profile
We believe you have commercial experience and solid knowledge of strategic sourcing.
You are committed and engaged and your work is structured, thorough, and shows business acumen. You have great ability to build lasting, long-term relations with suppliers and our internal customers. It is important that you find it easy and enjoyable to collaborate, both with co-workers and with suppliers, and that you are persistent and persevering.
You have an MBA, a M.Sc. in engineering or an equivalent documented education. You are proficient in both written and spoken Swedish and English. Familiarity with additional languages or international experience are both considered as advantages.
This position requires Swedish citizenship and that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection.
About Jefferson Wells:
Jefferson Wells is part on ManpowerGroup and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application:
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible - the applications will be evaluated continuously. Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. We look forward to receiving your application!
