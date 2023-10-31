Strategic Sourcing Manager (733866)
2023-10-31
About this opportunity
Category Group Site Interconnect are now looking for a Strategic Sourcing Manager (SSM), to strengthen Ericsson's driven position by improving supplier value, proactively managing business risks and contributing to the creation of value for the Customer.
Purpose of the job:
Drive short and long-term profitable business for Ericsson through proactive supplier and partner business development, based on Customer, Stakeholder, and business needs.
Accountable for qualifying and negotiating suppliers / partners agreements for all external purchase and licensing of Site Interconnect products.
Accountable for managing supplier / partner relationships, actively driving business contribution, performance and managing risks as responsible for the commercial agreements.
What you will do
You'll interact and empower your stakeholders, peers and colleagues, finding new service models and drive continuous improvement.
You get to work with an outstanding local and global team, while interacting closely with stakeholders and suppliers.
Have the ability to influence and drive exciting, challenging global programs and projects.
Remove barriers and address sophisticated situations with regards to our supply chain.
You will handle the E2E Sourcing process and suppliers' contracts.
You will drive compliance activities and implement business with high integrity.
Be responsible as Supplier Relationship Manager and the SPOC for the commercial relationship with our suppliers.
Ensure close collaboration with the CU/MA for excellent support and deep understanding of market requirements and drivers.
Secure a Supplier base that supports Ericsson's current and future need.
Ensure implementation of Category work.
Potential Job Role Performance Metrics
Cost reduction
Contractual payment days
Supplier Management, Contract Compliance
Stakeholder satisfaction
Fulfillment of Responsible Sourcing Programs E.g., Audit Programs or Environmental Programs, Process Compliance.
Tools & Resources
Sourcing Contract Lifecycle Management (SCLM)
Strategic Sourcing Suite (SSS)
Eridoc
Docusign
Tableau
SAP MDG
Responsible Sourcing Tool (RST)
You will bring
Academic Degree or equivalent qualification.
Sourcing experience.
Products experience.
Contract management experience.
Commercial competence and skills.
Ability to solve problems, establish facts and draw valid conclusions.
The understanding of team strategies and objectives.
The motivation to learn and constantly improve processes.
Speak up approach.
Desired Skills and Behavioral Competences
Negotiations skills
Driving efficiency
Analyzing & critical thinking
Deciding & initiating action
Delivering results
Commercial thinking
Persuading & influencing
Collaboration skills
Change management skills
Contact Person
Please reach out to the recruiter- Vineet Mohan Saxena (vineet.mohan.saxena@ericsson.com
)
Why join Ericsson!
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and inspiration to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply!
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
