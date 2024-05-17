BPO Serialization
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-05-17
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are currently seeking a BPO Serialization on behalf of our client for a long-term assignment, with excellent prospects for direct employment with the client after the hiring period. This is a full-time position with an immediate start.
As a consultant at Randstad, you are employed by us and work at one of our clients. You have the same benefits at Randstad as with other employers, including collective agreements and perks such as wellness allowances, occupational health services, insurance, and discounts on gym memberships. The position may involve numerous interactions, so it is important that you have good collaboration skills. At Randstad, we strive to offer you career opportunities, so you can develop your skills and build a strong resume. If you are looking for an employer that offers varied assignments and new networking opportunities, you will enjoy working with us.
The primary responsibilities include implementing engineering plans by supporting engineering operations, executing engineering plans and programs, and managing work across multiple engineering areas within operations. Another key task is to monitor and align engineering activities to modify and enhance existing products and processes while developing test procedures. This role also involves implementing and executing engineering processes and policies for the development of new products and processes, along with planning, administering, and reviewing activities related to engineering operations. Additionally, analyzing technology trends is crucial to assist in the successful deployment of engineering plans, ensuring that standards of quality, cost, safety, reliability, timeliness, and performance are met. Collaboration on engineering activities is essential to assess feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and customer demand for both new and existing products. Lastly, participation in field testing of products, processes, and systems is required to ensure optimal performance and alignment with organizational goals.
Stakeholders
Cross-Functional Influence: Connect with and influence other specialist departments and external service providers.
Advocacy: Persuade others to adopt new concepts, practices, and approaches.
Leadership Presentations: Prepare and present concepts and proposals to leadership and company committees.
Relationship Building: Foster strong, trusting cross-functional relationships with managers.
Customer and Stakeholder Guidance: Understand customer and key stakeholder interests and concerns, providing guidance and solutions.
Technical Guidance: Offer technical guidance to line managers and
Responsibilities
Management Responsibility
Individual Contributor: Accountable for a significant subject matter area or discipline, occasionally managing up to two employees, including outsourced or project-based workers.
Work Distribution: Primarily shares work with one or two collaborators rather than delegating significant project components.
Mentorship: Ability to direct work, train, or mentor junior employees, and manage processes and programs.
Junior Employee Development: Experience in coaching and reviewing the work of junior employees.
Qualifications
Experience: 8-12 years life science industry
Education: Master's or Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience/qualification
Differentiator Qualifications
Subject Matter Expert: Established expert in the field, typically through advanced education and work experience.
Project Management: Ability to manage large and complex projects or own end-to-end processes, working independently or with minimal supervision.
Process Improvement Leader: Experience leading process improvement and design initiatives, identifying solutions for complex problems.
Business Insight: Skill in interpreting internal or external business issues and recommending solutions and best practices.
Reporting Level: Typically reports to M3/M4 management levels, with progression to this level based on business needs.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8689048