Strategic Purchaser - Commodity Gears
2024-01-22
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are looking for an experienced Sourcing Manager who will be responsible for our Gears segment in the team responsible for Forged parts.
The task
As Sourcing Manager in this position you will be responsible for managing the supplier base within your segment together with your colleagues within project purchasing and quality assurance. You will create, drive and execute activities to reach our targets for TQDCS, both on short and on long term based on your material group strategy. Connected to the activities certain administrative tasks such as managing contracts and orders is included.
As the commodity Sourcing Manager you will coordinate the collaboration within your 3-ring as well as with your colleagues within Scania Asia, Scania Latin America, MAN and Navistar.
Join our team:
The forgings team is a very diverse team of, currently 8 purchasers with a mix of backgrounds and experience. With a great team spirit we support each other with both knowledge and support to create as much value as possible for our end customers.
Who you are:
We are seeking a skilled and knowledgeable professional with a strong interest and experience in the commercial field. A technical background, especially within machining processes will also be an advantage. The role requires the ability to plan and conduct negotiations independently and present cases in decision-making forums with confidence. The position can be fast-paced and challenging, but also very rewarding. Success in this position requires collaboration, commitment, focus, analytical skills, and strategic thinking.
In short, you are:
• A team player who contributes to a positive atmosphere
• Structured, analytical and result oriented
• A strong communicator
• Proficient in English (both written and orally).
What we offer:
The Scania Purchasing office is located in Södertälje and here you will be working in modern office landscapes that offers project areas, silent rooms, and a lounge where you can enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with your colleagues during a meeting or a break. Here you get to be the face of one of the industry's strongest brands toward suppliers.
We offer you remarkable career and development opportunities. You will work in an awesome team, where having fun is taken seriously.
Other charming benefits that might give you an extra tickle are the opportunity for a leasing car, we have annual bonuses which make us feel that we take part in the result Scania does, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. Scania has a flexible view and approach of the working place and focuses more on achievements.
Me - the recruiting manager
My name is Tim and I have worked within Scania for 12 years. My free time revolves around my family and an active lifestyle. At work I love seeing creative solutions come to life by bringing people together and I believe in an open atmosphere and giving a high degree of both freedom and responsibility to reach the best results.
For more information
Please contact Tim Friberg, Commodity Manager Forgings at tim.friberg@scania.com
or Enisa Tajic, Talent Acquisition Specialist at enisa.tajic@scania.com
We look forward to reading your application!
Selection, interviews and tests may take place continuously during the recruitment process, so please submit your application, including a personal letter, CV and grade copies today, but no later than 2024-02-04. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
