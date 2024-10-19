Storytelling and content creation SoMe specialist
Adventure Production Scandinavia AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Malmö Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Malmö
2024-10-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adventure Production Scandinavia AB i Malmö
We are seeking a junior content creator with a passion for storytelling. In this role, you'll collaborate with global brand ambassadors to plan and execute dynamic content under tight deadlines. This is not influencer content creation, it's about producing stories. The ability to handle stress, travel 10-20 days per month, and hold a valid driver's license are essential.
Your tools will be iPhone, GoPro, Insta360, small drone, and FX3 camera and sound gear, to create authentic, raw content, no over-polish influencer marketing. While you'll receive assistance with planning, you'll take full responsibility for production and editing.
You'll be joining a passionate team, and it's a big plus if you can ski, snowboard, surf, bike, or enjoy other outdoor sports!
(To be able to ski is almost required...) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18
PDF with a link to your creative work on YouTube or similar
E-post: info@adventureproduction.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Storytelling specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adventure Production Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 559035-1044)
Vindåkravägen 3 (visa karta
)
218 75 TYGELSJÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8966183