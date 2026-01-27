Store Manager
Alam, Shahab / Butikssäljarjobb / Jönköping Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Jönköping
2026-01-27
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alam, Shahab i Jönköping
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige
Our business is privately owned which offers a wide range of candy, snacks, and tobacco products.
We are now looking for a service-oriented and reliable individual to join our team as a store manager.
As a store manager, you will play an important role in the daily operations of the store. You will work closely with the store owner and ensure that our customers always receive quick, friendly, and professional service.
This is a full-time position covering three different store locations. The employee will not be assigned to one fixed location, but is expected to work at any of our stores as needed. Flexibility is an essential requirement for this role.
You will also help manage and update the store's social media accounts.
Work Tasks
Assist customers in finding the right products
Handle cash register and payments (cash/card)
Restock shelves and keep the store well organized
Perform inventories and order new products
Receive and manage deliveries
Maintain product displays and ensure the store is clean and welcoming
Participate in the store's marketing and social media activities
Qualifications
High school education or equivalent
Experience in retail or customer service is a plus
Good knowledge of Swedish and English any other language is a plus
Basic computer skills and experience with cash register systems are an advantage
Interest in social media and basic digital marketing is a merit
Personal Qualities
We are looking for someone who is:
Friendly and enjoys helping people
Organized and reliable
Proactive and able to work independently
Always greets customers with a smile and contributes to a positive atmosphere Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-17
E-post: shahabalam641@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alam, Shahab Arbetsplats
Godis Och Tobakshorna Kontakt
shahab alam shahabalam641@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9708186