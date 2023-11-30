Store Manager - Iittala Rörstrand Fiskars Outlet, Barkarby, Stockholm
2023-11-30
At Fiskars Group we are unified and driven by our common purpose: pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Join our team and seize the extraordinary opportunity to influence the everyday!
Join Our Team as an Outlet Store Manager in Barkarby, Järfälla-Stockholm!
Are you a passionate leader with a flair for design, a commitment to exceptional customer service, and a drive for retail success? We are seeking an experienced and dynamic individual to lead our team as an Outlet Store Manager. As the driving force behind our store, you will have the opportunity to highlight your leadership skills while immersing customers in the world of our brands and products.
Agreement: 100% (40h/week)
Location: Barkarby, Järfälla-Stockholm
Responsibilities:
Lead and motivate a team of dedicated retail professionals, fostering a positive and collaborative work environment.
Drive sales and exceed performance targets by setting clear goals, implementing effective strategies, and monitoring key performance indicators.
Ensure exceptional customer service is consistently delivered, establishing a culture of personalized engagement and genuine product knowledge.
Cultivate a visually captivating store environment, creating impactful product displays and maintaining visual merchandising standards.
Build strong relationships with customers and the local community, identifying opportunities to enhance brand awareness and drive customer loyalty.
Analyze sales reports and market trends to identify areas for growth and develop and execute action plans to maximize sales and profitability.
Manage inventory levels, oversee stock replenishment, and collaborate with the operations team to optimize store operations.
Recruit, train, and develop a high-performing team, providing ongoing coaching, feedback, and performance evaluations.
Requirements:
Proven experience in retail management, ideally within a high-end or design-focused environment.
A deep appreciation for design and a passion for our brands and products.
Strong leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire a team to achieve and exceed goals.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport with customers and establish lasting relationships.
Solid business acumen, with the ability to analyze sales data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
Excellent organizational and time management skills to effectively prioritize tasks and manage multiple responsibilities.
Flexibility to work a schedule that includes evenings, weekends, and holidays as required.
Perks and Benefits:
Competitive salary package with performance-based incentives, rewarding your achievements and contributions.
Employee discounts on our products, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of our products design in your own home.
Ongoing training and professional development opportunities to enhance your leadership and retail management skills.
A supportive and collaborative work environment, fostering creativity, teamwork, and a passion for excellence.
The opportunity to work with a globally recognized brand that embodies timeless design and craftsmanship.
If you are a results-oriented leader with a passion for design and a knack for creating exceptional customer experiences, we want to hear from you! Join our team as an Store Manager and play a key role in bringing the world of Swedish and Finnish design to life. We review applications on a continuous basis, so please submit your application, in Swedish or English, as soon as possible but latest 15.12.2023.
Last day of application:
2023-12-15
At Fiskars, we value providing benefits that matter to you and cater to our diverse global workforce, no matter where you are in the world. While benefits may vary based on location, here are some of the incredible offerings you can expect when joining our team:
Competitive Compensation: We ensure that our employees are fairly compensated based on industry standards and local market factors.
Collective Agreement: We believe in setting the right standards when it comes to working conditions, we are therefore bounded by collective agreements that ensure a good pension plan, occupational and health insurance, parental leave and vacation days to mention some.
Health and Wellness: Your well-being matters to us and we want to help you achieve it. We offer a well-being allowance (Friskvårdsbidrag) that covers wellness-related costs up to 4000 SEK per year.
Professional Development: We believe in nurturing talent and supporting professional growth. Through training programs, skill development initiatives, and learning resources, we empower our employees to reach their full potential.
Inclusive and Diverse Environment: We celebrate diversity and foster an inclusive culture across all our markets. Our commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and respected remains consistent, regardless of location.
Recognition and Rewards: We believe in celebrating and recognizing the contributions of our employees worldwide. Our recognition programs are designed to acknowledge exceptional performance and achievements, ensuring that your efforts are celebrated and valued.
Vested Interest: Through our Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP), you have the opportunity to invest in Fiskars Group and become a proud co-owner, sharing in the success and growth of the company.
Employee Discounts: We want to ensure our team members make each day extraordinary with use of our products and offer product discounts across our brands.
Please note that specific benefits may vary based on local regulations, market conditions, and other factors. We are committed to providing competitive and meaningful benefits to our employees in every market we operate.
Fiskars Group is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin by Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have more than 350 own stores. We have 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2022 were EUR 1.2 billion.
We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
