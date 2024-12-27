Ssab - Technical Project Manager Water Treatment
Ssab Emea AB / Driftmaskinistjobb / Luleå Visa alla driftmaskinistjobb i Luleå
2024-12-27
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leading transformative projects and eager to shape the future of sustainable steel production? SSAB is looking for an ambitious Technical Project Manager - Water Treatment to join us on our exciting journey. At SSAB, we are committed to sustainability and aim to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030. This position is based in Luleå, Sweden.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
Join SSAB, a leader in sustainable steel production, as we embark on transformation projects that will redefine the future of Steel Mill Plant . We are committed to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in our operations, particularly in the realm of fossil-free steel production.
About the position
We are seeking a skilled Technical Project Manager to oversee project management specific to equipment and plant aspects within our Water Treatment Plant. This role is critical in ensuring the technical processes comply with our goals for purifying process water, addressing incoming, outgoing water, cooling, and heat recovery needs.
Main responsibilities
Manage equipment and plant projects related to major capital initiatives, ensuring timely, budget-compliant, and scope-limited delivery.
Plan and execute projects concerning the process water cycle, cooling systems, and heat recovery solutions within the Water Treatment Plant and ensure all equipment and plant are delivered and installed to defined standards and specifications.
Prepare accurate budget estimates and detailed project plans for all project phases related to mill equipment and plant within Water Treatment Plant.
Provide precise follow-up, forecasting, and cost control for the project responsibilities.
Ensure adequate and efficient equipment and plant operations for future SSAB mills aimed at fossil-free steel production.
Develop a realistic capex budget for significant Greenfield projects and identify necessary execution actions.
Create a uniform platform for architecture and data management of new mill equipment and plants.
Maintain required follow-up and project control standards.
Support procurement in negotiations with vendors for equipment and services.
Collaborate with other SSAB projects, such as the Oxelösund conversion, as required based on expertise and availability.
Align commercial terms and conditions with project objectives and scopes.
Leverage skills and experience to ensure the success of SSAB investments.
About You
Demonstrated track record in managing brownfield and Greenfield Capex projects involving plant equipment, particularly in process water handling.
Educational Background: A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in engineering or equivalent professional experience, with at least 5-7 years of proven previous experience in similar field.
Expertise in specific equipment areas, such as purification methods and water treatment technologies are an advantage.
In-depth knowledge of project management models; official certification in project management is highly preferred.
Proven project leadership skills to guide subprojects from initiation to conclusion.
Ability to coordinate internal and external engineering work related to equipment and plant.
Willingness to project work across Finland and Sweden.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Reference Check
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Sari Ekblom, Technical Discipline Manager Mechanical, mail - sari.ekblom@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, People, GROUP functions, mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"I recently joined SSAB's Transformation project and have not regretted my decision. This is a fantastic opportunity for all of us to participate in the shift towards fossil-free steel production and play a significant role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Sweden. We will be building a completely new facility for fossil-free steel production. Isn't that amazing? I believe you would want to be a part of it!
We are a skilled team with many talented colleagues. You will have the chance to apply your knowledge and grow from the design and planning phases all the way to construction and the completion of the production plant. I am looking for someone who fits well with our team, possesses the right skills, and embraces challenges and development. If you are driven and eager to make an impact, I'm certain you won't regret it!" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
9081323