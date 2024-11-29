Sr Specialist - Package Arch
Ericsson AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Join the dynamic and innovative environment at Ericsson, where we embody collaboration, innovation, and empowerment!
Product Engineering Unit Radio (PEU Radio) is looking for a Senior Specialist - Electrical Package Architecture to strengthen the Radio Architecture organization within Radio System and Technology (RST). The Senior Specialist - Electrical Package Architecture role shall cover electronic packaging and radio system hardware integration / building practice in a holistic way supporting Radio Product and Radio ASIC Development with expertise in this area.
This global role is a unique opportunity to provide technological leadership in areas that are of strategic importance to us, ensuring the development of top-quality, path-breaking solutions, components, and products in your technical domain.
What you will do:
• Packaging technologies for RF, mixed signal, digital, and passives components (excluding high power RF). Package characteristics like cost, performance (power, thermal, reliability etc.), materials, manufacturing process, and vendors ecosystem shall be mastered.
• Drive expertise area in Ericsson radio chipset roadmap work.
• Participate in internal pre-development activities with packaging expertise.
• Drive new packaging development initiative both internally and externally with partners in close cooperation with other organization within Ericsson.
• Act as a technical expert during design and review internal in-house ASIC package development projects, and a stakeholder in external developed package design.
• Represent PEU Radio as a technical leader, drive way-of-working, and ensure performance on externally designed packages in contacts with suppliers.
• Foster innovation and file patents in the domain to secure relevant intellectual property for Ericsson.
• Teach, coach, and mentor colleagues on the different aspects of the domain.
• Stay updated on key industry trends, academic research, and technology development in the domain and disseminate acquired knowledge across the organization. Close the gap between research and product development.
• Build and maintain a professional and international network of peer technology authorities within and outside Ericsson. Represent Ericsson as a technical leader in the field.
The skills you bring:
• 10+ years experience of Electrical Package design.
• Proven experience of Ericsson radio architecture, products, modularity, building practice.
• Proven experience in Electro-Magnetic/RF analysis/simulation (layout and schematic).
• Technical Expertise in Modelling and simulation of the electrical design of the package implementation.
• Knowledge of Cooling and thermal analysis/simulation, including interface tolerances, liquid and vapor chamber cooling.
• Leadership Skills: Strong leadership and mentorship capabilities, with a track record of guiding senior developers and leading architectural decisions in complex, distributed environments.
• Strategic Mindset: Ability to align technical decisions with business goals, identifying opportunities for innovation and differentiation in a highly competitive industry.
• Problem-Solving Ability: Expertise in troubleshooting and resolving complex technical challenges in business-critical situations.
• Education: Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or an equivalent qualification. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "757732-43013661". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9038572