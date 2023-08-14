Sr Interaction Designer digi-physical products
Why should you want this job?
Because you, just as us, want to empower innovation of purposeful, sustainable solutions and businesses. You want to do this with a reflective, forward-thinking, sustainable, and holistic approach where you combine a human-centered approach with industrial- and digital expertise.
You will be part of our design team, where an important task is contributing to the development of the digi-physical design competence within Knightec. The projects you are involved in will vary, but the core is shaping designs that answer to both needs of human desirability, business viability, technical feasibility, and sustainability aspects. Being involved in the whole chain, you will guide the development of the user interaction from initial research and concepts to successfully designed (and constructed) products.
In team assignments, as a senior designer, you will be responsible for the design function in a multidisciplinary project team, further developing Interaction/UX/UI design towards user-centric and sustainability.
Since our culture heavily relies on teamwork, you will be part of creative team where everyone is an important decision-maker. You will influence ideas, platforms, and upcoming briefs as part of the team.
Build a career you can be proud of
At Knightec your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. You are in control of your own development, and we will help you grow together with Knightec, surrounded by people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team. That's the way forward.
Skills needed
Experience working with physical and/or technical products.
Good knowledge in HMI, designs for digi-physical solutions and can prove excellent results in experiences and interaction designs.
Extensive experience from working with UX-UI design, either in-house and/or consultancy environments.
Good knowledge of user-centric and sustainable development.
Act as an advocate and negotiator for design qualities towards senior management and other stakeholders.
Ability to lead projects from a design perspective, including tackling different project briefs and adapting the planning and design process, no matter if the project is focused on research, innovation, branding, or straightforward UX-UI development.
Preferably a BA/MA in UX/UI/Industrial design or equivalent.
One Knightec
Knightec is a new breed in the art of engineering with over 900 colleagues in twelve locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive to be the driver of positive change, in technology and society. Ersättning
