Sr. commodity buyer & Segment Leader - Battery Energy Storage Systems
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2023-05-31
The transport industry is developing in a higher pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do in the Volvo Group.
You love our planet, you love to drive change and you love to move forward. By 2030 more than 35% of our global shipments of vehicles should be electric. Furthermore, we want to lead the way to a fossil free society. Would you love to shape this future of transportation together with us?
To enable this exciting future, we are looking for future colleagues to join us in in implementing Volvo Group sustainability agenda in the Battery Purchasing team. Join us and make a difference for our society
Our offer to you
The Battery business is characterized by a dynamic environment with fast moving technology, new business models, varying demands from customers and a full focus on quality, safety, and sustainability amongst others. We strive to be in the driver seat of this development, and this is where you come into the picture. We are looking for you who are eager to be a part of developing and setting the course for our society's future electric transport solutions together with us.
What will you work with as a Senior commodity buyer and segment leader - Battery Energy Storage Systems?
As a senior commodity buyer and segment leader for Battery Energy Storage Systems, you will be accountable for the Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management (QDCFTSR) of suppliers in your portfolio. You will be responsible to continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance by using the tools and purchasing/cross functional network during and after production.
In your segment leader role, you are leading the cross-functional team responsible for defining and implementing a segment business plan. You also promote and ensure a strong collaboration between buyers working in your segment and strategic vendor managers by capitalizing on inputs towards segment strategies, negotiation tactics and leveraging other possible and Your main responsibilities will be :
Build expertise within defined segments and understanding of complete supply chain (market, suppliers, competition, technologies, projects, new business models, total cost of ownership etc.)
Own and develop the SBP (Segment Business Plan), consolidate buyers' input, and ensure cross functional alignment
Represent GTP and ensure strong and efficient collaboration with a large internal network
Drive the 'commodity buyer network' and stimulate the business knowledge within the team (Facilitate best practices sharing, cost breakdowns, cost drivers, spend analysis, etc.)
Support Project & Commodity buyers as escalation in negotiations for global issues
Identify synergies with other Business Areas
Bring together innovations on his/her segments
Facilitator of the segments performance specifically related to material cost
Lead Global segment negotiations
Work in accordance with processes defined within Volvo Group trucks Purchasing as well as with our defined Values (Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, Performance) in focus
This is us
You will join a passionate team, creating business value in an open and multicultural, dynamic environment with highly innovative products. We are team players, with energy and creativity, who drive change and strive for the best in order to deliver results. We like challenges, having fun and are committed to customer and Volvo Group success. We work closely together with our cross functional stakeholders both in the internal and external ecosystem and we believe we are here to make a difference.
This is you
We are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has a passion to be part of Volvo Group's target to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain with a full focus on sustainability. We are looking for someone with the ability to drive change and who dares to try things no one has done before. With this said, the most important thing for us is that you are:
You like to do business and have a passion for purchasing: you demonstrate excellent communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up
You have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts
You are always trying to improve both yourself and your work environment
You are driven, responsible and dependable
You are a purchasing professional with proven experiences into the automotive industry and preferable within the area of batteries
You have an adequate academic education
University degree (Bachelor or Master), preferably in engineering or business
Creative and solution-oriented mindset
Do you want to be a part of this journey to become world leader in Batteries?
Then you should apply today. We are moving into the future and this is a chance to join us on our ride - jump on!
Are you curious to hear more about the job? Or the department? Or maybe you have other questions? Contact any of us:
Vamsi Krishna, Purchasing Manager ESS Medium Range, vamsi.krishna.2@volvo.com
Jenny Lilliehöök, People & Culture, jenny.lilliehook@volvo.com
