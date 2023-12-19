Specialpedagog & MYP Learning Support Teacher, Spring Term 2024
Lunds kommun / Speciallärarjobb / Lund Visa alla speciallärarjobb i Lund
2023-12-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds kommun i Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme.
The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 450 students at the moment. More information about the school can be found at: www.lund.se/islk
ISLK is a part of or Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen.
Job description
Specialpedagog & MYP Learning Support Teacher, Temporary Position, 100% during Spring Term 2024
In this position you will:
Be part of the Learning Support Team and work in collaboration with the teachers to remove barriers for students' learning through differentiation, extra adaptations and special support.
Your role will be to complement the subject teachers in working with students (approx. age 11-16 yrs) in need of additional support. The work will be carried out through short- or long-term intervention with individuals and groups of students both in and outside the normal classroom setting, as well as with teachers and the Learning Support Team to enhance the learning environment.
Your work will entail assessing students' prior knowledge and skills, set individual student goals and develop a plan for evaluating and documenting progress. You may also be asked to make pedagogical investigations and set up individual education plans in collaboration with the teachers, parents and the learning support team.
You will work with students with special education needs in one-on-one and group settings, work with action plans, follow up and evaluate student progress, as well as coordinate students work. You will also be responsible for contacts with parents, external consultants etc and work closely with the ISLK Educational Leadership Team, MYP teachers and assistants.
Qualification and experience
Certified and trained Learning Support Teacher or qualifications and experience as a Special Education Teacher for students with learning support needs (Special Educational Needs)
Certified and trained MYP teacher with at least 2 years of teaching experience
Experience of working with students with neuropsychiatric diagnoses
Experience of working in student health/learning support in Sweden
High proficiency in English, fluent in speaking, reading and writing
Experience of working with inclusive practices/inclusive education
Proven experience using digital tools to enhance learning opportunities
Excellent collaborative, organizational and communication skills
Desired qualifications/experience
Knowledge about the IB and the Middle Years Programme is preferable
Experience of working in a multicultural and multilingual community
• * * *
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits.
As an employer we can offer
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
- Continuous professional development of high quality, both inside and outside of school, nationally, as well as internationally
- An outstanding network of IB colleagues and professional pathways to work all over the world
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and learning support team
- The possibility to enjoy a free pedagogical lunch every day
This position is a temporary position.
The working language at ISLK is English. The applicant must be fluent in English (written and oral communication) and the application must be written in English in order to be considered.
Precedence is given to candidates with previous experience of working in student health/learning support in Sweden.
In order to work with children or students in a preschool or school setting, you need to be able to present a verifiable extract from the criminal record database.
Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/1495". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds kommun
(org.nr 212000-1132) Arbetsplats
Utbildningsförvaltningen Kontakt
Maria Heiner +46463595468 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Lunds kommun Jobbnummer
8340753