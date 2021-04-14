Specialist doctor in pathology to Public Health Service in Dalar - Region Dalarna - Läkarjobb i Falun

Region Dalarna / Läkarjobb / Falun

2021-04-14



Dalarna is one of 21 regions in Sweden, located in the central part of the country with around 300.000 citizens. In Dalarna you can find beautiful nature, peaceful environments and friendly locals. Dalarna is a popular tourist destination both in the winter and in the summer. In the winter there are many possibilities to activate yourself outdoors through activities such as cross-country skiing, down hill-skiing and skating. In the summer Dalarna offers a wide range of opportunities to enjoy the beautiful environment in the county. There are numerous possibilities to pursue interests such as cycling, hiking, fishing and swimming. Dalarna offers good communications to both Arlanda Airport as well as to Stockholm.

If you want to read more about Dalarna please follow this link:



Region Dalarna is the biggest employer in the county with 8 500 employees. We have 6 hospitals located in Avesta, Borlänge, Falun, Ludvika, Mora and Säter.

We are now looking for a licensed physician with a specialization in pathology to join our clinic at Falu Lasarett in Falun, Dalarna.



JOB DESCRIPTION



The pathology clinic is responsible for morphological diagnostics in Region Dalarna which includes clinical pathology, cytology, autopsy activities and gynecological cell sample control. Wide ranges of immune markers are available to support diagnostics. Digital pathology and some molecular diagnostics are available at the clinic. The laboratory is well known for its large-scale technology that is used in routine diagnostics. The clinic is SWEDAC accredited.



We are looking for a specialist doctor in clinical pathology. Here you will have the opportunity to focus on your particular area of interest within pathology such as breast pathology, gynecological pathology, skin pathology and other areas. An important part of your work is the mentoring of residents. As a specialist, you also receive training/courses on a regular basis to keep yourself up to date. Dalarnas research laboratory is connected to the clinic and offers excellent opportunities for clinical research. The clinic is well known for its breast diagnostics and we want to continue to be at the forefront in certain diagnostic areas. Your commitment is important to us!



QUALIFICATIONS



You are a licensed physician with specialist expertise in clinical pathology. Experience in clinical cytology is an advantage.



We attach great importance to personal suitability.



WE OFFER:

A 22 week language course to reach Swedish level C1

Education salary during the language course

Support with moving costs

Support with initial living accommodation

Support for partner/spouse in finding a job

Paid vacation every year (a minimum of 25 days)



2021-04-14



Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-31



Region Dalarna



5690695



