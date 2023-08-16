Spare Parts Specialist
Job Description:
Are you a meticulous and detail-oriented individual with a deep understanding of automotive spare parts, Bills of Materials (BOM), and the ability to ensure the availability of critical components for vehicle manufacturing? We are seeking a dedicated Automotive Spare Parts Specialist to join our team and play a crucial role in the smooth operation and production of our automotive manufacturing facility.
Key Responsibilities:
Spare Parts Management for Automotive Manufacturing:
Identify, source, and manage a comprehensive range of automotive spare parts required for our manufacturing processes.
Collaborate closely with procurement and suppliers to ensure timely acquisition of crucial automotive components.
Maintain a well-organized inventory system tailored to automotive spare parts, including precise documentation of part numbers, quantities, and locations.
Develop and implement effective strategies for spare parts procurement and inventory optimization within the context of automotive manufacturing.
Bills of Materials (BOM) Expertise for Automotive Components:
Create and maintain accurate Bills of Materials (BOM) specific to automotive components and assemblies.
Work collaboratively with engineering and production teams to ensure BOM accuracy and real-time updates based on design modifications.
Leverage BOM data to streamline the identification and ordering of automotive spare parts.
Automotive Spare Parts Judgment:
Apply specialized knowledge of automotive spare parts to make informed decisions on selecting the right components for manufacturing processes and assembly lines.
Evaluate the quality, compatibility, and performance attributes of automotive spare parts to guarantee optimal production outcomes.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent; technical certification or vocational training in automotive technology, spare parts management, or related field is highly desirable.
Proven experience in spare parts management within the automotive manufacturing industry.
Proficiency in interpreting and creating Bills of Materials (BOM) tailored to automotive components.
Strong understanding of automotive spare parts compatibility, quality assessment, and supply chain dynamics.
Exceptional organizational skills and problem-solving abilities.
Proficiency in utilizing specialized inventory management software and tools relevant to automotive manufacturing.
Effective communication skills for seamless collaboration with procurement, engineering, and production teams.
If you possess a keen eye for automotive spare parts, a solid grasp of Bills of Materials, and the ability to maintain a responsive spare parts inventory critical to our manufacturing processes, we invite you to apply for the Automotive Spare Parts Specialist role. Join our team and contribute to the precision and efficiency of our automotive manufacturing operations. Så ansöker du
