Spacecraft Systems Engineer
2023-10-12
OHB Sweden is engaged in a number of new and challenging spacecraft and small constellation programs - commercially, nationally and with the European Space Agency (ESA). This position is within the Spacecraft Department, where you will work with a team of engineers both during study phases as well as in implementation projects, in all aspects of systems engineering. You shall have a wide experience in several fields of systems engineering, such as requirements analysis, failure modes and effects analysis, engineering analysis, design trade-offs, systems modelling and spacecraft architectural design.
It is desirable that the applicant has experience of comprehending and designing within the constraints of many variables. The ability to see the full picture, whilst learning and understanding the detailed constraints of a mission, the hardware, interfaces, functions, etc is key. This work is to be performed together with a larger team of other system engineers, field experts and project managers. As a result, your work is dynamic, with other people, executed and reported in a very systematic and professional way so as to allow for the results and outcomes to be digested and used by the project-at-large and the end-customer.
As part of the system engineering team, you will be responsible for contributing to and maintaining satellite system budgets, performing design trade-offs, controlling interfaces between all subsystems and providing outputs to the full engineering team.
We are looking for a team-player, learning quickly, providing technical advice to team members, as well has having the ability to work autonomously. Capability for problem solving and initiative are necessary as well as the ability to work in a pragmatic way focusing on finding the right level of quality and to deliver on time.
Applicants are expected to have expertise/experience in several of the following areas:
• Experience in numerical analytical methods applied in trade-offs, preliminary sizing and bounding of performance requirements
• Experience using Python and/or MATLAB Simulink
• Architectural principles for spacecraft mechanical and thermal design
• Data handling systems, including both ground and in-flight software
• Attitude and orbit control, orbital mechanics, and mission design
• Be able to provide clear and coherent reporting and presentations in the English language
Required qualifications:
• As a minimum, Bachelor's or Master's Degree in related Engineering disciplines
• At least 3 years of experience in systems engineering, either directly or indirectly through related work in other subsystems or industries
• Fluent in the English language, both spoken and written
• Located in, or willingness to relocate to, Stockholm, Sweden
Added advantageous qualifications:
• Experience using DOORS or other requirements management tools
• Experience in RF, digital design and EMC are seen as additional advantage
• Experience in one or more of a project's life cycle starting from feasibility analysis (Phase A) through Preliminary Design (Phase B) and project implementation (Phases C/D/E).
As a Spacecraft Systems Engineer you will work in the Spacecraft department and report to the Head of Department. Travels may be required (3-5 trips per year primarily within Europe). Ersättning
