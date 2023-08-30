Sowtware Engineer (Developer)
2023-08-30
We are currently looking for a software engineer/developer with experience in C++ for a costumer in Landskrona.
Start: 11-09-2023
End: 31-3-2024
The assignment will be carried out on-site, and there is no possibility for remote work.
Workload: 100%
Extension options: None.
Information about the assignment:
The Software Engineer (Developer) will be in a key role with the design, installation, testing, and maintenance of software systems. The programs created by the Software Engineer (Developer) will enhance operational efficiency and service quality. The Software Engineer (Developer) may become part of specific project teams.
Key responsibilities
• Defining software tasks
• Executing software tasks
• Communicating progress
• Contributing to project teams
• Project planning for software tasks
• Reviewing existing systems
• Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals
• Producing detailed specifications and writing program code
• Testing the product in controlled, real-life scenarios before deployment, following test specifications
• Preparing training manuals for users
• Maintaining the systems once operational
Responsibilities and authorities
• Interpreting requirements and translating them into system designs and software modules. Collaborating with Electronics Engineering for optimal system design.
• Responsible for design applicable to production, installation, and service.
• Developing and executing unit and integration tests for the software. Accountable for code review.
Requirements:
• University degree in IT / Computer Science or a related field.
• Proficient in English (essential).
• Proficiency in modern C++ programming language (c++ 14 and later).
• Willingness to work on-site in Landskrona at full capacity. Priority will be given to availability within the next 14 days.
• Over 5 years of experience in (preferably: embedded) software development.
Advatageous personal qualities:
• Methodical work approach.
• Self-driven.
• Analytical mindset.
• Strong communication skills.
• Collaborative disposition.
• Openness to learning and understanding the practical application of products.
Apply before 5th of September with:
• Updated resume in word-format.
• Your availability.
