Sourcing Manager
2023-01-31
What's in it for you?
We're thrilled to offer you a feedback-friendly arena where people support each other, learn together and celebrate differences. You get a lot of freedom to shape your own work and it's truly developing - both for your own career path and for the balance between work and family life. Simply put - a great place to work!
So, let's talk about the job
As a Senior Manager of IT Sourcing and Procurement, you're responsible for developing strong and effective business partner relationships as well as providing sourcing support to Sandvik Group Functions. You provide support by setting and executing on sourcing strategies, drive the entire deal process including establishing relevant type of commercial models, devise negotiation strategies, manage the RFx process from start to end, and lead commercial and contractual negotiations.
Your responsibilities include:
Act as primary contact for the assigned function areas.
Support function area leads in defining, implementing, and maintaining sourcing strategies and plans.
Drive sourcing cases from start to end in line with business needs, objectives, strategies, policies, and regulations.
Devise negotiation strategy and best suited process for the deal.
Negotiate with external partners to secure advantageous terms.
Manage assigned contracts and vendors through their lifecycle.
Where's the office?
While this position offers flexible working conditions, your base is either at Gasverket in Stockholm or Sandbacka Park in Sandviken.
What we need from you
We expect you to have a degree in Business, Economy or in a similar field of study, combined with extensive experience from strategic IT sourcing of products and services in international settings.
You're skilled in:
Sourcing strategies
Negotiation
Commercial and contractual models
Vendor governance
Contract management
English - both verbal and written
As you work cross functional in his role, it's a plus if you have experience in IT Sourcing connected to IT Services, HR, Legal, Finance, and Security.
We recognize and value your passion and personality, which is characterized by your effective problem-solving capabilities and pragmatic outlook. You have excellent business acumen and advanced stakeholder management skills that make you thrive in a multicultural environment. You adapt to agile ways of working with a proactive approach and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively, allowing you to make the most of each situation and drive the desired results.
More about us
Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group, rapidly developing into new, digital offerings. We believe in a collaborative and inclusive culture, where innovations are part of everyday life. For us, it's clear that our diversities form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Learn more by visiting our website, LinkedIn or Facebook.
How to apply
Please send us your application no later than February 19, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0050588).
Contact us
Do you want more information about this position? Please contact:
Gunilla Nilson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-796 96 13
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)26 262 748
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 262 718
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984
To learn about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
