Senior Test Manager (permanent position)
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 30403
Welcome to Group Technology, where we pride ourselves on engineering solutions and direct Nordea's transformation by providing a holistic technological view and structured understanding of the bank, and its surrounding environment to enable the Customer Vision and the Business Strategy.
We are looking for a Senior Test Manager who can drive all the QA activities according to Nordea standard, and is familiar with different types of testing functional, non-functional and also test automation in our BizDevOps setup.
About our team
Master Data Management (MDM) is the business owner and single point of contact for Customer & Counterparty Data, Master Data & Reference Data, External Data Hub.
We build the bridge between business processes and data management. We focus on simplification and compliance by leverage a single trusted view of high-quality master data across all channels and in all business processes enabling digitalization and the future relationship bank of Nordea Group.
MDM unit is application owner of the two enterprise wide Golden Sources named CCM (Customer & Counterparty Master) and RMD (Reference & Master Data), as well as the centralized repository for external data, External Data Hub.
What you'll be doing
Welcome to the Quality Assurance team in Master Data Management Technology Domain. We add value by providing world class Quality Assurance and Testing for innovative solutions to create great customer experiences. As the Senior Test Manager, you'll play a key role in actively contributing to delivering high quality solutions in the MDM Domain.
Main responsibilities in this role:
* Be responsible for ensuring all QA activities in a large scale release are conducted in an efficient way across Agile Release Train (ART) and compliant with Nordea Test Strategy in a SAFe Agile setup
* Define and implement an efficient test strategy and get alignment with both IT and business stakeholders
* Participate and contribute to ART's planning and execution by coordinating the necessary resources beforehand, producing test plans together with testers and rest of the team, identifying dependencies and aligning test plans across initiatives
* Collaborate with business and SMEs to understand the quality requirement for products
* Create and communicate test plans in advance to ensure availability of involved people and teams
* Oversee the test progress and result, sync regularly to relevant stakeholders. Take actions proactively to ensure all testing activities can complete in the scheduled timeframe
* Work closely with release manager and contribute to release planning, providing feedback and assessment on the overall product quality based on test results, metrics, defect status
* Coach and share knowledge with team members on QA skills and best practices
* Review requirements from testability point of view
The role is based in Poland (Gdask, Warsaw) or Sweden (Stockholm).
Who you are
Your background and skills include:
* Knowledge and experience working as test manager with multiple scrum teams in a complex system landscape in a SAFe Agile setup
* Experience in test planning and defining test strategies including E2E testing
* Able to align expectations and drive all types of testing, both functional and non-functional
* Willing to learn and understand product functionalities
* Able to work independently in an organized and structured way, always have a good overview of the status and able to foresee any potential risk and dependencies in order to have good quality control
* A proactive attitude and are a great collaborator
* Experience within Master Data Management is a plus
* Very good English communication skills
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 15/08/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Sebastian Wilczewski at Sebastian.Wilczewski@nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "30403-43523315". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
9429116