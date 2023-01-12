Sourcer
Pipelabs AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pipelabs AB i Stockholm
Sourcing in Talent Acquisition is a speciality in and of itself - put your skills to use in a team oriented environment!
Join a Team Effort
At Pipelabs we work together. Our level of quality can only come from a joint effort across the team and while all work can be done remotely you should put a premium on being a part of a team and not only that you will have colleagues. You will have teammates.
Work with Specialists
Each project requires different people and competencies to deliver fully on our client's expectations. For you, this means not only working in a team-oriented structure but also a cross-functional team setup.
As a Sourcer this could be partnering up with creatives and digital marketers to engage relevant talent on social media. Or with someone on the tech side to figure out how a Raspberry Pi can be set to continuously scrape, cross-reference, and validate candidate data.
For you, this will mean that we're not only placing a premium on your actual skill set in regards to sourcing but also on your ability to communicate about what you need to fully utilize your skills as well as being solution-minded when working with those who know less about the ins and outs of Sourcing.
Leverage your Skill-set
To be a successful part of Pipelabs we think you match the following profile:
Good skills in boolean search and experience from applying them across several sources of data (i.e: not only using LinkedIn Recruiter)
A track record of engaging great passive candidates and keeping in touch with them
Used to collaborating with others to define and deliver on recruitment targets
To foster the kind of internal culture we believe in we would also presume that you're engaged in updating your own skill set, sharing information and new tricks of the trade, and want to be engaged with the Talent Sourcer community at large.
Your Role
You will bring your sourcing expertise to Pipelabs and continuously work towards finding relevant candidates across different verticals and engaging them in conversation regarding possible new career opportunities.
The act of engaging relevant candidates is important across any recruitment effort but you will also be involved in aggregating and analyzing the data generated by your efforts to foster an iterative mindset to improve output.
Together we will find ways to automate parts of the workflow and always aim for scalability without compromising on quality or the fact that we want to talk with actual people.
Remote? Freelance? Full-time?
We're seeing a sharp increase in demand for our services which means that we're open to discussing different set-ups in terms of our mutual commitment.
When applying, please indicate what would suit your preferences the most.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pipelabs AB
(org.nr 559396-6418)
Stora Nygatan 38 (visa karta
)
111 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7337797