Solutions Architect
Funnel AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Funnel AB i Stockholm
Solutions Architects play a key role in designing solutions that align with customers' business goals. Using the Funnel ecosystem, you balance business and technical requirements to ensure each proposed solution fits the client's architecture and delivers against their needs. This role focuses primarily on Enterprise customers and their product use-case as well as 3rd-party integrations with the Funnel Data Hub product, with a specific focus on customers with substantial e-Commerce sales, analysis, and reporting needs.
We are open to candidates with different levels of experience, with demonstrable experience in e-Commerce required. Whether you are already working in a similar role or looking to take the next step in your career, we are looking for someone with strong potential, a collaborative mindset, and an interest in growing their technical and customer-facing skills.
Key Responsibilities
Solution Design
Contribute to the design of solutions that align with business goals and technical requirements, including integration with existing systems, across both pre- and post-sales engagements. Utilize working knowledge of patterns and methods in e-Commerce to add value to customers' Funnel Data Hub use.
Internal Tools & Efficiency
Build internal tools that improve efficiency for other engineers / Solutions Architects in their day-to-day work, helping streamline workflows and increase overall effectiveness.
Complex Problem Solving
Help solve complex customer use cases by structuring problems, defining solution approaches, and driving progress together with colleagues and stakeholders.
Implementation Guidance
Partner with Solutions Consultants, client stakeholders, and Integration Engineering team members to support successful implementations of Funnel and help ensure delivery against customer objectives, particular for 3rd-party integrations.
Product Improvement
Identify gaps in the Funnel product, workflows, or internal processes and collaborate cross-functionally with commercial and product teams to drive improvements.
Platform Expertise
Build and maintain strong expertise in the Funnel platform to advise customers and internal teams with confidence.
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Work closely with Support, Product, Sales, and other internal teams to share customer feedback, advocate for customer needs, and improve overall solution delivery.
Who You Are
You're a tech-savvy, solution-oriented team player with strong communication skills and experience in e-Commerce. You also have proven skills and/or credentials in the data analysis required to analyze e-Commerce data. You are proactive, adaptable, and enjoy working closely with customers in a consultative role. You are excited to learn, comfortable navigating ambiguity, and motivated by solving problems together with others. As you grow into the role, you will build confidence in guiding stakeholders, translating complex requirements into effective solutions, and helping customers get the most value from their data. With a strong analytical mindset and a passion for problem-solving, you enjoy diving into challenges and designing practical, scalable outcomes.
What We're Looking For
Bachelor's / degree in Computer Science
Rigorous training in data analysis (including e.g. statistics and data analytics in python, statistical modeling, pandas, jupyter notebooks) such as from a credential program
Experience in an e-Commerce rol
Interest in working with customers to solve technical and business problems
Experience with cloud platforms
Strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills
Proficiency in at least one programming language, such as Python or JavaScript, and familiarity with SQL
Fluency in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05
E-post: info@funnel.io Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Funnel AB
(org.nr 559062-1263)
Klarabergsgatan 29 4TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9866719