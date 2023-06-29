Solution Operations Consultant
2023-06-29
About the Job
Working as a Solution Operations Consultant gives you the possibility to deliver high-quality solutions, ensuring the smooth operation of critical enterprise systems. In this role you are focusing on proactive monitoring, license administration, and system delivery. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, consultants, and project managers, to deliver successful system implementations. This is an exciting opportunity to work in our Customer Success Team where you will make a significant impact on our clients' success!
As a Solutions Operations Consultant you will be responsible for:
• Install, upgrade, and update critical systems, including IFS Servers and Oracle databases, ensuring seamless integration and functionality.
• Configuring, testing, and implementing new releases, patches to the IFS Applications and Novacura Flow.
• Provide technical support and guidance to clients, addressing their queries, issues, and concerns promptly.
• Proactively monitor IFS Servers and Oracle databases to ensure optimal performance and availability.
• Deliver customized solutions to customer environments, addressing specific business needs and requirements.
• Stay updated on the latest industry trends, best practices, and advancements in IFS Servers, Oracle, and system administration.
About you
We are looking for a talented individual with exceptional problem-solving capabilities, a proactive mindset, and excellent communication skills. As a customer-centric individual, you have the ability to work autonomously and effectively handle multiple tasks simultaneously. If you're the person we are looking for, you also possess:
• Proven experience as an IFS Solution Operations Consultant or similar role, with a focus on proactive monitoring, system administration, and solution delivery.
• Knowledge of IFS Servers, Oracle databases, and related technologies.
• Knowledge of Oracle PLSQL
• Experience in delivering solutions to customer environments, ensuring successful implementations.
• Proficiency in system installations, upgrades and updates.
• A bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field.
Certifications in IFS or Oracle technologies are preferred but not required.
What we offer
We strongly believe in working with individuals who love what they do. When you get the opportunity to do what you do best, the result will be something out of the ordinary.
We offer you a global development role in an innovative and fast-growing company at the forefront of technology, and we provide you with the opportunity to deliver real value to the customers. We offer competitive benefits, compensation based on competence/performance and highly talented Novacurians as great colleagues. At Novacura, we offer flexibility! Hybrid work means that you both work in our office and from home.
In November we are moving to a newly renovated office in the center of Gothenburg, Engelbrektsgatan 69. Novacura will be located at the Penthouse on floor 13, where we will have a fantastic view over Gothenburg and the possibility to enjoy a brand-new roof terrace.
How to apply
If you think we're a good match, apply today! Selection is done continuously so don't miss your chance. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Ellen Jingrot, Talent Acquisition, at ellen.jingrot@novacura.com
. For questions regarding the position, please contact Andreas Foung, Customer Success Manager, at andreas.foung@novacura.se
. Please notice there may be a delay in our response throughout July and August due to the Swedish summer vacation period.
About Novacura
