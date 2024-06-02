Solution Engineer
Onsite Infrastructure Demand & Automation
Onsite Infrastructure Demand & Automation is established to strengthen Onsite Team deliveries to our factories and warehouses. The focus is delivering global and fully automated solutions on manual tasks performed by the Onsite Support Teams and to free up time, so the teams are capable of taking on the constant flow of new support tasks, projects and improvements from our Business Areas.
Employees in the Onsite Automation
The mission of Onsite Automation is to collect and manage automatization requests from Business Infrastructure Managers and Onsite Support teams. Automation team ensures correct prioritization of these requests, development and following implementation of the automated solutions. The aim is to deliver global solutions to all factories and warehouses, enabling the Onsite Teams to free up time, to take on other support tasks from the business areas, but also ensuring faster deliveries and in higher quality, since automation ensures we are delivering the same result every time.
By that, we contribute to Volvo Groups digital transformation and competitiveness by delivering standardized solutions and fit for purpose services, maintaining a balance between time to market, cost and quality.
Wanted profiles
We are looking for a versatile employee, who is motivated by exploring and implementing different types of solutions and methods to achieve best result. You might also see this vacancy as next natural step in the career, being eager to learn and develop yourself together with colleagues.
You have a good understanding, knowledge and preferable competency of the infrastructure and application landscape in Volvo or from similar large companies. Previous and proven experience in automation is considered an advantage but is not a must as long as you have the will to learn and constantly evolve your competencies.
We use the ITIL and agile frameworks as a common vocabulary, driving functional governance across the organization. You are either certified or familiar with working with these frameworks. You are motivated for challenging activities in this area. You are comfortable being in a VUCA environment and you are a team player, supporting diversity and various opinions.
You could manage diversity, work in cross functional teams and build trust in the organization. You actively collaborate with various stakeholders and navigate with ease in a multi-cultural environment. You also need to have a structured approach towards tackling challenges and handling various issues.
The scope of Onsite IT Automation includes:
* Managing stakeholders in IT (mainly IOS)
* Gathering - and prioritization of automation candidates
* Development of automated solutions
* Ensuring solutions can be used globally in IOS Onsite teams supporting factories and warehouses
* Ensuring proper documentation to avoid technical debt
* Implement and make solutions operational
Your main objectives are:
* Built the future of automations for Volvo Group Onsite IT teams
* Development and maintenance of existing and news solutions for onsite automation portfolio
* Improve our overall development process and continuously find ways to advance our solutions
* Implementing and working according to Dev Sec Ops methodology
* Work together with Onsite IT teams, Solution Architects, Product Owners and Business Analysts, external partners
* Stay on track of the solutions lifecycle management
Required competencies and experience
* Strong competence and experience in the solution management and solution delivery
* Knowledge about IT infrastructure architecture and configuration
* Experience in application development (programming)
* Critical thinking
* Team player
* ITIL processes experience
* Complete proficiency in English
Required skills
* Ability to drive for results
* Good prioritization skills and ability to eliminate roadblocks
* Strong customer focus
* Getting the work done
* Good communication & presentation skills
Good to Have Skills
* Agile, Scrum
* Azure DevOps
* API's
* GO, Python, other programming languages
* SQL, PostgreSQL
* SNOW experience
* Zabbix monitoring solution configuration and administration
We can offer
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders inside as well as outside the Volvo Group.
