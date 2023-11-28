Solution Architect to Data Warehouse within Group Business Intelligence
2023-11-28
Are you passionate about designing data models & flows, building data service architecture, resolving data flow performance & integration challenges? Then this might be the opportunity for you - join the Data Warehouse Architecture team to work with Finance Performance Management data services!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
•
Be part of the functional team that designs and delivers data services related to finance performance management, such as ABC cost allocation, Fee and Revenue cost allocation, Customer and Product profitability calculations, Sales metrics, etc.
•
Collaborate with other data warehouse solution architects in designing sustainable and efficient architecture solutions
•
Contribute to building high quality data service architecture and be ready to work with both Group Data Warehouse (GDW) and Swedish Data Warehouse (SDW)
•
Work on common data transformation and aggregation patterns and rules
•
Guide engineers in design and implementation of ETL pipelines
•
Ensure that implementation follows best practices and is in accordance with developed solution architecture and standards
•
Be an active member of the data warehouse architects community and your functional team
•
Work within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)
What is needed in this role:
• Relevant academic degree
• Proven experience in design and implementation of BI/DW solutions or in system integration, also in leading technical work
• Being business oriented and striving for the solutions, which accelerate business value
• Good data modelling skills
• Proven experience in designing ETL processes
• Advanced SQL knowledge
• Good presentation and communication skills
• Fluency in written and spoken English
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of the GDW and SDW Solution Architect community that jointly delivers key data services in the bank and play a critical role in fulfilling data demand towards our business stakeholders." Baiba Paukte, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 12.12.2023. the latest.
Please note this is a temporary position for ~1,5 years.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Baiba Paukte, baiba.paukste@swedbank.lv
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-4900 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6100 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3500-5300 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here! (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia)
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
