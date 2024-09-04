Solution Architect IT
2024-09-04
Join Epiroc and help us shape the future of supply chain management! As a leading force in the industry, our mission is to create a competitive advantage for Epiroc through world-class supply chain processes and standards. We are looking for a dedicated Global Business Process Specialist to join our innovative team and drive excellence across our global operations.
In this role, you will be part of leading a dynamic team contributing to a software that has a significant impact on the success of Epiroc! We offer you a workplace with colleagues from different parts of the world, where diverse cultures and perspectives meet and collaborate to achieve new goals.
Your mission
As a Solution Architect, you will design and implement Epiroc's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software strategy. Your primary focus will be on Teamcenter, but understanding the integrations and related software is essential. Your responsibilities include working closely with your cross-functional Scrum team, as well as with other Solution Architects and development teams, following established development processes, and ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality systems.
In this role, you will create and implement strategies for software development, identify and address issues, and continuously enhance the PLM system in an agile environment.
Your profile
We are looking for a Solution Architect with several years of experience in Teamcenter development. You should be comfortable guiding teams and have experience in system design.
It's a plus if you have skills in integrations or CPI execution in Teamcenter, experience with Creo, or de-customizing Teamcenter. Experience in designing or redesigning for performance and familiarity with Agile methodologies is also beneficial.
For this position, we are seeking someone who is organized, curious, and skilled at problem-solving. Strong collaboration and communication skills are essential, as you will work with development teams, various stakeholders, and end users to understand their needs and enhance the overall quality and efficiency of our systems.
Since our teams are international, you speak and write English fluently and feel comfortable using it.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contact information
Apply for this position by creating an account in our recruitment system.
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Last day to apply is 2024-09-25
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Gabriel Smith, Manager PLM Engineering, CAD & Simulation - Operations Solutions, Gabriel.smith@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Lovisa Torbacke, Recruitment specialist, Lovisa.torbacke@epiroc.com
