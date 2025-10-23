Solution Architect
2025-10-23
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Franchise, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
Architect end-to-end Oracle OTM SaaS solutions with custom PaaS extensions using cloud-native microservices architecture, designing seamless integration between SaaS functionality and containerized microservices on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Design zero-trust security architectures with comprehensive data protection, identity management, and regulatory compliance for global transportation operations. Establish sophisticated DevSecOps pipelines supporting automated deployment, testing, and monitoring applications
Performance & Scalability Engineering: Architect solutions supporting global 24/7 operations with comprehensive automation for provisioning, configuration management, monitoring, and auto-scaling across OCI environments
Design comprehensive backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity solutions ensuring 99.9% uptime, operational efficiency, and enhanced user experience for global transportation operations
Implement cloud cost management practices including right-sizing, automation, and multi-tenancy to optimize total cost of ownership
Drive adoption of emerging technologies including AI/ML services, serverless computing, and advanced analytics to enhance transportation management capabilities
Collaborate with data management team, data integration pipelines, and analytics platforms supporting transportation intelligence
Qualifications
Proven track record in leading large-scale digital transformation initiatives with measurable business outcomes and strong experience in multi-cloud architectures with Oracle OCI or Azure integration capabilities by adhering to cloud governance frameworks
4+ years in cloud architecture experience (preferably Oracle OCI but open for other cloud experience) and Oracle OTM domain knowledge with understanding of supply chain management systems
Expertise in Oracle OTM with end-to-end implementation experience and cloud transformation leadership ensuring seamless integration between Oracle OTM SaaS and custom PaaS components, ensuring data consistency, security, and performance across the hybrid environment
Hands-on expertise in Oracle PaaS services, containerization, and serverless computing architectures including Functions, VBCS, Integration Cloud, Kubernetes and API Platform.
Good experience with network architecture with VCNs, subnets, security groups, and identity management ensuring compliance with enterprise security standards
Strong programming skills like Java, Python, or Node.js with containerization and orchestration experience, automation tools and modern DevOps practices
Operational Excellence: Implement comprehensive monitoring, logging, and alerting solutions using Oracle Cloud and third-party tools for proactive system management
Mentor technical teams, establish architectural standards, drive best practices in agile ways of working for cloud-native development and operations and communication skills for cross-functional collaboration
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we only handle application sent in via our recruitment system. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is a permanent role and is based in Malmö, Sweden or in Warsaw, Poland.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 6th Nov 2025.
For more information about the position, please contact Platform Manager Jussi Lindeman at jussi.lindeman@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Femina Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
