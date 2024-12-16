Software tester
Etteplan Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etteplan Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Ljungby
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. We are over 4000 technology specialists within several industries, and we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment.
We are looking for passionate tech experts. Do you thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments where innovation is the norm, not the exception? Then this role might be the right fit for you!
Your role
You will maintain and develop the test framework but also develop test cases based on requirements. Test will be executed on HIL. But it is essential you have interest of understanding the product so you can find SW issues and not just rely on requirements.
Testframe works are based on Python , C#/CAPL.
Your profile
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone who wants to grow with us. You are a person who likes to take on new challenges, takes personal responsibility and is used to working towards set goals. You are genuinely interested in technology and stay up to date on trends.
You will be working as a valuable member of the team and in frequent, close cooperation with our customers, which is why we hope that you possess excellent communication and group work/coordination skills. We see that you are a problem-solver with a keen eye for details, latest techniques, and structure. Fluent English language proficiency will be needed daily. Additionally, you are known for your independent and proactive self-starter approach to your work.
To succeed in this role, you need to have:
- 3+ years of experience of working with software testing
- Experience of working with Python , Pytest CAPL ( vector), C#
Is Etteplan the next step for you in your career journey? Submit your application today and become a part of our team!
The end of the year is usually a busy period when we have a lot of job ads published during the holiday period. We typically receive many applications during this period of time, therefore we want to notify you that it can take a bit more time than usual to get feedback on the status in your recruitment process. We hope for your understanding and patience!
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. With a dynamic and inclusive work culture, we offer exciting assignments, diverse customer relationships and an environment where your ambition can flourish. We are over 700 technology specialists in Sweden who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment. With us, there are many opportunities for those who want to grow and develop in a forward-looking organization. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etteplan Sweden AB
(org.nr 556526-0592), https://www.etteplan.com/ Arbetsplats
Etteplan Jobbnummer
9062204