Our customer with its comprehensive ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) portfolio, is actively addressing the challenges of the present and the future with intelligent mobility solutions in a wide range of application areas.Join Kapsch TrafficCom as a Software Test Engineer, Jönköping and make your next step to sustainability.Your Responsibilities-Work in our development teams and test GNSS and OBU for traffic solutions-Prioritize, estimate, plan and coordinate test activities-Design, develop, execute and maintain test automation scripts-Identify, record, document and track issues-Support System Integration Test scenarios-On site: > 60%Requirements:- Degree in Software Design, Computer Science, System Engineering or similar
• +4yrs Experience in software testing: test automation and scripting (ideally in Python)
• Experienced with software tools and workflows (e.g. Jira, Confluence, Git, Gitlab)
• Familiar with Linux (Bash)
• Passion to drive collaboration and deliver high quality across an international team
• Eager to learn innovative technologies, research and apply learnings to daily work
• Ability to work independently and self-organized manner
• Good oral and written English, German is merited.Mandatory:Previous Kapsch experience with GNSS an OBU 5310. Ersättning
