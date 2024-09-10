Software Test Engineer

Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Jönköping
2024-09-10


Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö, Vaggeryd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Jönköping, Södertälje, Upplands-Bro, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Our customer with its comprehensive ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) portfolio, is actively addressing the challenges of the present and the future with intelligent mobility solutions in a wide range of application areas.Join Kapsch TrafficCom as a Software Test Engineer, Jönköping and make your next step to sustainability.Your Responsibilities-Work in our development teams and test GNSS and OBU for traffic solutions-Prioritize, estimate, plan and coordinate test activities-Design, develop, execute and maintain test automation scripts-Identify, record, document and track issues-Support System Integration Test scenarios-On site: > 60%Requirements:- Degree in Software Design, Computer Science, System Engineering or similar
• +4yrs Experience in software testing: test automation and scripting (ideally in Python)
• Experienced with software tools and workflows (e.g. Jira, Confluence, Git, Gitlab)
• Familiar with Linux (Bash)
• Passion to drive collaboration and deliver high quality across an international team
• Eager to learn innovative technologies, research and apply learnings to daily work
• Ability to work independently and self-organized manner
• Good oral and written English, German is merited.Mandatory:Previous Kapsch experience with GNSS an OBU 5310.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-27
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se

Kontakt
Ritu Sareen
ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se
0046737439047

Jobbnummer
8892011

Prenumerera på jobb från Professional Galaxy AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB: