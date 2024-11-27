Software Test Engineer - Driver Information team
2024-11-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Where you will belong
At Engineering you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Engineering is the place for you to prosper.
What You'll Do:
Volvo Cars Driver Information team is seeking an experienced and motivated tester to take a key role in our software development team, responsible for the instrument cluster experience. This is not just a testing role; it's an opportunity to lead, inspire, and drive quality assurance processes in a challenging, complex environment. You will work closely with developers, product owners, and other stakeholders to ensure that our software meets the highest standards of quality. You will be part of a great team, working with cutting edge technologies and unreal engine.
Your main responsibilities will include:
* Test Development & Execution: Collaborate with your team to develop and execute automated tests, writing test code to verify the driver information functions for current and future vehicle platforms.
* System Verification: Plan, lead, and perform verification/validation at the system, component, and software levels, including in rigs and complete vehicles.
* Test Methodology: Innovate and develop new test methods and tools for automated testing, ensuring alignment with requirements.
* Analysis & Communication: Analyze test results and work with stakeholders to drive improvements and ensure the highest safety standards.
* Technical Leadership: Participate in technical discussions, offer insights, and support your team in achieving project milestones. Your expertise will be integral to our success.
* Problem Solving: Troubleshoot, fault trace, and debug issues to ensure our systems meet Volvo's high safety standards.
Environment Improvement: Continuously evaluate and enhance our test environments to meet the needs of future vehicle platforms.
What you could bring
We are currently looking for two motivated SW/System Test Engineers to join the team. We believe that you will bring an high understanding and interest for system safety and high prioritized quality.
Technical Expertise:
* Proficient in SW/System Testing and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD)
* Degree in Computer Science, Mechatronics, Electronics, or a related field.
* Automotive Knowledge:
* Strong understanding of vehicle electrical architecture and communication protocols (CAN, Ethernet, LIN).
* Knowledge in diagnostics (UDS, DoIP), SWDL, bootloaders, AUTOSAR and System Safety and ISO26262 standard knowledge.
* European driving licence B
Preferred Experience:
* Experience with in-vehicle testing and log file collection.
* Proficiency in programming languages like Python and C++
* Experience with tools such as PyTest, Robot Framework
* Familiarity with Linux, Git, and Gerrit.
Experience with engineering tools such as SystemWeaver.
