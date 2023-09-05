Software Test Developer wanted!
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you passionate about ensuring that software products are of the highest quality? Do you like digging deep into software, hunting for bugs, and making sure everything runs smooth. If so, we want you to join our team as a Software Test Developer!
We are Mpya Sci & Tech, and we're embarking on a cool journey. We'd love for you to come on board! What sets us apart is our endless curiosity, our inclusive leadership style, and our laid-back atmosphere where you can just be yourself.
In our unit Yellow Submarine, we are software engineers, data engineers and now we want to grow our team with Software test developers.
Out on assignment you will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with the software development team to design, develop, and execute comprehensive test plans and strategies. Your mission will be to identify and report software defects, verify fixes, and ensure that our products meet the highest quality standards.
We are looking for candidates with
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience in software testing, including both manual and automated testing.
• Strong programming skills in languages such as Python, or C#.
• Familiarity with testing frameworks and tools (e.g., Selenium, JUnit, TestNG).
• Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).
• Knowledge of continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Why Join Us
Mpya (Swahili) Translated to English = New.
We are trying to be a New consulting company, not doing things like it always has been done. This is hard work and we do not always succeed - but we have been successful in attracting a lot of great people these past 4 years.
So, if you want to be part of New - join our unit Yellow Submarine as our next Software test developer.
Mpya Sci & Tech is an equal-opportunity gang. We're all about celebrating diversity and creating a workplace where everyone feels at home!
Apply at www.mpyascitech.com.
If you have any questions or want to know more reach out to Talent Advisor Cecilia Karlsson at +46 76 164 89 00.
Come on, join the fun! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
8088644