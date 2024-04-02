Spontanansökan - Sales & Account Manager
2024-04-02
Are you eager to kick start your career within Sales & Account Management? Or maybe you have a few years of experience in sales and want to upskill yourself in one of the front runners within q-commerce? At foodora we believe in the freedom to create your own journey and it all starts with you sending in an open application today! We are always looking forward to having superheroes joining our teams located in Stockholm, Gothenburg & Malmö - so if you didn't find a specific role within Sales & Account Management that sparks your interest we would still love to connect with you!
Send in your application today and we'll follow up if a suitable position becomes available in the near future.
To thrive and grow at foodora we believe that you enjoy working in a fast paced environment and dares to challenge your comfort zone. It's always fruitful to be result oriented and keep your eyes on the prize! We love to measure both success and find opportunities for improvement, which we hope that you also do! If you have high energy and a can do-attitude you will come far in your journey with us!
Qualifications:
For our roles we require one to be fluent in Swedish and fully comfortable with speaking and writing in English. For the majority of our roles within Sales & Account Management we also require one to have a driver's license.
We are people from many different backgrounds and previous experiences that work here. If you previously worked within sales, that ofc is a big plus! With that said - many of our most successful foodorians joined us with experience from working within restaurants, service related jobs or other administrative backgrounds. As long as you have the right mindset and willingness to learn more about sales - we are happy to consider your application!
Benefits:
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within Sana Labs.
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
