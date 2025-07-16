Software Quality Assurance Engineer
2025-07-16
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Are you a quality-driven engineer who thrives on solving complex problems in real-time systems? Join us to shape the future of autonomous robotics.
Position Overview
As a Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Engineer, you will be part of our Engineering department, working alongside 70+ engineers across embedded systems, system software, windows applications, and web services. Our product development is driven by Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), promoting structure and teamwork.
You will be a key contributor to the Operation & Visualization team, developing real-time web applications that allow our end customers to operate and monitor AGV and AMR systems - visualizing vehicle locations, diagnostics, and performance through tools connected to both vehicles and Azure cloud services. You will also be part of our SQA community, which meets biweekly to share knowledge, align on best practices, and support continuous improvement across teams.
Your mission is to ensure that our software is stable, reliable, and ready for deployment by thoroughly validating functionality and performance in real-time environments. You are encouraged to take initiative, contribute ideas, and actively seek ways to improve our processes and solutions. We also empower you to grow, learn, and shape your career through meaningful challenges and continuous development opportunities.
Tech Stack
Jest, Git, Azure DevOps, SonarQube, BrowserStack, C#, Python, Robot Framework, Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, MongoDB, SikuliX, VMware, E2E tests; Playwright and Selenium.
What does success look like in this position:
Accurate Requirement Review: Test cases clearly reflect customer needs and expectations.
Comprehensive Test Case Development: Functional and non-functional scenarios are fully covered.
Reliable Automated Testing: Effective automation ensures consistent regression coverage.
Successful Test Execution: Tests are run effectively with strong coverage and dependable results.
Clear Test Reporting: Results are documented and shared with actionable insights.
Collaborative Error Handling: Issues are tracked and resolved together with the SQA team.
High Standard Quality: Solutions meet or exceed quality expectations through close developer collaboration.
Accurate Planning Time Estimation: SQA efforts are well-estimated and integrated into planning.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
Educational background in Software Engineering, Computer Science, IT or equivalent.
Strong knowledge in Software Development Life Cycle and different types of testing.
Extensive experience with API testing, including designing and executing test scenarios.
Good knowledge of Agile principles.
Proficiency in GIT and solid understanding of GIT branching strategies.
Hands-on experience in test automation, with the ability to build and maintain standalone integration and delivery pipelines.
Solid skills in web and cloud-based application testing, ensuring performance and reliability across platforms.
We find it beneficial if you have:
Experience working with Azure Cloud Environment.
ISTQB certification.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our Commitment to Your Well-Being
At Kollmorgen, we prioritize your well-being and professional growth. We offer a range of benefits including Innovation Day to explore new ideas, a free office gym, engaging company events, group workout sessions, career opportunities, and online learning with Coursera. Additionally, we provide flexible working hours, a structured hybrid work model, 30-days vacation, work-time reduction, wellness allowance, home equipment, free parking and bicycle garage, and additional benefits like collective agreement and occupational pension. To learn more, please refer to this job advertisement on our career site.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Please submit your application in English.
As we are currently in the summer vacation period, our response times may be slightly delayed. We appreciate your patience and look forward to reviewing your application.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions
