Software Quality Assurance Engineer
Kollmorgen Automation AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2025-04-28
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kollmorgen Automation AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us to be part of our success story.
We are looking for multiple Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Engineers to be part of our dynamic teams that are passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.
Position Overview
As our SQA Engineers, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with other 60+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services.
We pride ourselves on developing our mobile robots platform collaboratively, empowering our partners to design, install, and operate AGV and AMR systems with ease. Our commitment to seamless operation across all system components is rooted in a culture of teamwork and mutual support, where people are eager to help each other out. This collaborative spirit is a key part of our identity and, as our employees attest, one of the most appreciated aspects of working at Kollmorgen.
Join us and become a driving force in one of our expert teams: Design of System Application: Develop and maintain the tools used to design and configure the behaviour of mobile robots and guiding the users in creating high performing AGV and AMR systems. These teams are all about making software tools with a great user experience and be able to find creative ways to solve complex user needs in a challenging and exciting domain. If you are driven by software development and system design, these teams will provide a challenging and rewarding environment. Main tech stack: .NET, C#, C++.
Fleet Management: Engineer and optimize advanced, scalable solutions that ensure optimal performance of our vehicle systems. This team is dedicated to developing and maintaining fleet control and traffic management systems. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we create robust systems that can handle the complexities of managing large fleets of autonomous vehicles. If you excel at advanced algorithms, solving complex logistical challenges, and developing efficient, scalable systems, this team offers a rewarding opportunity. Main tech stack: C#
What does success look like in this position: Accurate Requirement Review: Ensure test cases align with customer requirements through thorough review and validation;
Comprehensive Test Case Development: Develop and maintain detailed test cases that cover all necessary functional and non-functional requirements;
Robust Automated Testing: Implement effective automated tests, with a focus on regression testing to maintain software quality;
Successful Test Execution: Set up and execute tests efficiently, ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliable results;
Clear Test Reporting: Compile and report test results clearly, providing actionable insights for the development team;
Collaborative Error Handling: Manage error reports and collaborate with Software Quality Assurance team to resolve validation test issues;
High Standard Quality: Collaborate with developers to ensure our solutions meet the highest quality standards;
Accurate Planning Time Estimation: Provide precise time estimates for SQA activities during PI planning.
Tech Stack Python, Robot Framework, Jenkins, Git, GitLab CI/CD, MongoDB, SikuliX, VMware, E2E tests, Linux, and Selenium.
While experience with all mentioned technologies is beneficial, it is not a strict requirement. We value a willingness to learn and adapt, and we provide ample support for skill development.
To achieve the mission and success of these position, we believe you already have: Educational background in Computer science, IT or equivalent;
At least 3 years of working experience within software development and test automation;
Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Solid foundation in Python, Robot Framework, Jenkins, and Git;
Strong collaboration and communication skills;
Ability to anticipate, address, and solve complex problems;
Commitment to high standards and continuous quality improvement;
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations;
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances.
We find it beneficial if you have experience working with AGVs and AMRs and/or have knowledge about HiL, rigs and beckhoff twincat
Additional InformationFull time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kollmorgen Automation AB
(org.nr 556114-2778), http://kollmorgen.com/agv Arbetsplats
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions Jobbnummer
9307273