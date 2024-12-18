Software Professional Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
What we offer
Do you want to take part of a journey building a SW community where governance and best practices enables usability? At Suspension and TPMS Software Factory you will facilitate the roadmap and implementation of CI, Infrastructure & devops and support development teams in Continuous integration and of Suspension inhouse developed SW and TPMS SW for delivering to VCC Car projects. Join us today.
What you will do
At Software factory at we are building a community with highly skilled personnel. We are harmonizing the workflows and developing tools to be used across the Suspension and TPMS teams, with the aim to accelerate the software development at Volvo Cars. We are responsible for. Developing continuous integration (CI) architecture & infrastructure. Maintaining the complete software build and CI flow. Enabling high utilization of infrastructure, test objects and test artefacts. Creating automated tools & applications to secure an efficient flow. Supporting traceability to fulfill all requirements and testing before releasing to different VCC Car projects. Now we are looking for an SUM & TPMS Software Factory responsible who leads the teams and develop our CI architecture.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Work with CI pipelines to find common areas to optimize, consolidate and make more efficient.
• Make sure architecture decisions support both R&D and IT strategies, and when designs are made, they are aligned with Volvo Cars architecture standards, principles, and roadmaps.
• Work with architecture designs and build a balance between the short-term goals and the long-term strategies.
• Make sure architectures and designs are robust and address business, information, and infrastructure architectural requirements.
• Contribute to the work of Software Factory, do concept studies and prototype tomorrows pipelines today.
• Configuration, implementation, and automation of Continuous Integration pipelines for software delivery, including test automation frameworks
• System integration and Software configuration management
• Building positive relationship in the development teams and Software factory.
• Continuously improve speed, efficiency, scalability and stability of continuous integration system and environment.
• Act as an product owner, lead the architectural roadmap and vision for the area and to prioritize the backlog of SUM and TPMS SWF backlog. You will work close to the Pos of the development teams and the Release manager for the SUM and TPMS products deliveries to the VCC car projects.
• Help to capture demand, trends etc from development teams.
• Working in an agile environment with agile methodologies like Scrum, Kanban, Safe etc.
• Support and coach the across R&D contributing to the VCC R&D Software factory.
You will work in a skilled agile cross functional teams where you make an impact . The teams are located both in Gothenburg and in different countries.
What you'll bring
We believe that collaboration and networking come natural to you as well as the goal that our SW Factory should enable our business. You have a passion for developing software solutions together with colleagues with high level of specialist competence and are motivated by creating new solutions. You are creative, analytical, curious and are motivated by finding new ways forward by coding, testing and operating the SW development flow. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with different stakeholders.
Skills that will support you in your role include:
• M.Sc. in Electrical or Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar relevant experience.
• Experience as working as an architect for at least 3 years.
• Automation scripting Python, Bash, Groovy or Shell
• Knowledge in Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Artifactory or similar
Meritorious
• Experience working with Linux/Ubuntu/CentOS
• Certification with the architectural area such as "Certifierad IT-Arkitekt Master" or "CITA-A"
• Prior experience working with C/C++ and able to read and debug the code
• Experience within Automotive and from working in an international environment
• An interest for cars
Ready to Take the Next Step?
Please submit your application through our career page. Due to GDPR regulations, we're unable to store or consider applications from other platforms. Make sure to submit your application in English. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to recruiter jim.svensson@volvocars.com
