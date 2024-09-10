Software Integration Engineer
2024-09-10
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Embedded Integration Engineer - Test Automation
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board base SW platform. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set.
About the position
You will be part of a team of highly skilled engineers with responsibility to develop the test automation framework for Volvo. The team provide feedback to help all involved teams and trains in the organization to make decision on ECU SW quality through automated test executions. You will be involved in the core development of our test automation framework.
You will work closely with your team to develop the test environment of the future, enabling automated HIL-testing of the next generation of trucks. The automation chain employs a lot of different technical solutions, the major ones are Jenkins, Gradle and C#/.NET.
As part of this team, you will be at the center of our embedded development.
Who are you?
To be able to take on this challenge successfully, we believe that you will possess the following skills and competencies:
* M.Sc in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent
* Automotive and Autosar knowledge using CANoe
* Experience in HIL-testing and interested in rigs and HW
* Used to working in Jenkins and Gradle as well as handling different APIs
* Programmer in C#/Groovy/Java/Python
* Knowledge of Vehicle Ethernet, SOVD, SomeIP and SecOC is beneficial
* Experience working in agile teams
* Service-minded
What you will get?
* Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team responsible for defining, developing and maintaining platform software and associated toolchains for trucks around the world
* You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Malin Hållstedt, Group Manager Base SW Gamma. Email: malin.andresen.hallstedt@volvo.com
Last Application date: 4th of October
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
