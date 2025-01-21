Software Engineering Intern (2025)
2025-01-21
To build a bigger, better Wolt, we're looking for Software Engineering Interns to join us for summer 2025 in Stockholm!
About the program
The program will last for up to 6 months and we're quite flexible with the start month - you can join us in March, April or May.
The internship is paid (38 000 SEK/month) and you'll be assigned to one of our 80+ engineering teams where your existing skills will find their best match in terms of mentorship and tech.
For the internships we prioritise the candidates who are able to continue full-time after the internship period, so this is truly a chance for a career path - today we have numerous members in different product teams who originally started as interns! Every intern will get their own mentor from the chosen team to work closely with and learn from, so there will be plenty of room for sharing knowledge and growing together.
At Wolt we take ownership beyond the obvious, do common things uncommonly well, think big but stay humble, and treat all people equally kind. Curious to learn more? Check out how our engineering organisation and learn all about how we build our products in our Product+ Playbook. If this sounds like a place for you, then make sure to keep on reading as we dive deeper into the program below.
Crafting the path
We have different options available in backend development. Together, we will craft the path for your chosen competence by getting a picture of your skills and preferred technologies during the recruitment process. At the beginning of your Wolt journey, you might find yourself developing our consumer-facing applications, courier, merchant or support services, logistics, core & infrastructure of our platform, fintech, or even new businesses such as Wolt Market.
Still not sure? Hear all about it from Wolt's Engineering Interns from the previous years - Hannah, who joined us as one of our 2023 interns in our Marketing Tech team, and Hye Soo, who joined us in 2020 as an Engineering Intern in the Courier Onboarding team. Or, if you're feeling extra curious, check out what our other interns have been cooking up behind the scenes. And don't miss our podcast video below
Our humble expectations
In the backend development we use Kotlin. If this is your language of choice, we will have a team ready for your craft. But please note that while our teams work with a wide variety of technologies, we are committed to providing you with the best mentorship possible. This is why we can only accommodate interns with a background in Kotlin (Backend) for our Stockholm teams.
We want to welcome people from diverse backgrounds, with an open mindset and eager to build something great together. We hope you are not scared to ask questions, make mistakes and share your learnings and opinions with other people.
Foremost, we are looking for growth potential - good basics in at least one programming language and understanding of good development practices will give you a good kick start. That's why we ask you to prove your skills through our assignment right from the get-go.
As we want to provide long-term career paths, we are prioritizing candidates who are able to continue with us full-time after the internship.
Ideally you're located in Stockholm or close by to have the possibility to visit the office a couple of times a week, to work as close as possible with your internship mentor and team members that are located in Stockholm. We are, unfortunately, unable to offer relocation or visa support for internships, so you should be eligible for work in Sweden for the duration of the program. If you're offered to stay with us on a permanent basis after the internship, we'll take care of your work visa if that's needed.
Next steps
The process is easy:
1 - Read through the assignment instructions carefully & write some code. And while we all appreciate the wonders of ChatGPT and the like, we're excited to see your own coding skills in action for this assignment.
When you're ready, put your code (as a zip) into Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive (or similar). Remember to check permissions! If we cannot access the file, we cannot review your code. Please don't store your solution in a public GitHub repository.
You can find the assignments here:
Backend: https://github.com/woltapp/backend-internship-2025
2 - Click "Apply now", fill in the form, answer a couple of our questions and attach your link to the assignment. If you have a CV, want to tell us more about yourself and your interests in a cover letter, or have some interesting projects that you'd like to share with us, feel free to include those as well.
3 - Send your application!
Please note that the assignment is a mandatory part of the process. Applications without attached solutions won't be accepted and will be rejected.
The deadline is the 26th of January, Sunday (end of day). We'll review the assignments and invite successful candidates for interviews, starting mid-February. This is how the recruitment process will look - we do not have the exact dates as the length of the process depends on the number of applications. If you have any questions, you can turn to our Talent Acquisition Partner, Anna Lazutina at anna.lazutina(at)wolt.com.
