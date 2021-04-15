Software Engineer III Discovery - Discovery Networks Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Discovery Networks Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-15Discovery Networks Sweden hires the very best and brightest talent who are enthusiastic and passionate to fulfill the company's mission of empowering people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity.In exchange for their talent and drive, employees are provided with an engaging, diverse workplace and the resources they need to learn, thrive and grow in their careers.Job SummaryDiscovery's Stockholm Engineering team shipped the core services of Discovery's growing streaming video platform. We are now a hub for a growing global engineering group of hundreds of software engineers. We are looking for technically deep, analytical software engineers to join our growing Stockholm team. If your interest lies in building highly scalable container-based services, then this may be the team for you.As television and media habits change, our mission remains true to the principles that founded Discovery - every day we seek to ignite people's curiosity to engage, entertain and enlighten the world around them through amazing viewing experiences.The Direct to Consumer Group is a technology company within the Discovery brand. We are building a global streaming video platform (OTT), and a suite of applications to support all of our network's brands globally. We are building modern container-based micro-services operated on AWS. Our platform covers everything from search, catalog, video transcoding, personalization, to global subscriptions, and really much more. We build user experiences ranging from classic lean-back viewing to interactive learning applications. We build for connected TVs, web, mobile phones, tablets, and consoles for a large footprint of Discovery-owned networks around the world - Discovery, Food Network, Golf TV, MotorTrend, Eurosport, Dplay, Discovery+ and many more. This is a growing, global engineering group crucial to Discovery's future.We are hiring senior software development engineers to join our team in Stockholm. The ideal candidate has a track record of having built multiple high-performance, stable, scalable systems that have been successfully shipped to customers in production. Your work and your approach to work are exemplary: you drive best practices and set standards for your team. You are a key influencer in your team's strategy and contribute significantly to team planning. You show good judgment making trade-offs between immediate and long-term business needs. You are a collaborative leader that makes other engineers and team members around you more productive, by sharing your knowledge, and helping to tie-break key technical decisions. You provide mentoring to other engineers.ExpectationsYou play a leading role to design and develop major functional changes to existing software systems, or new ones, involving yourself and other engineers. You make good decisions when to build new and when to extend existing. You are known for your subject matter expertiseYour work and your approach to work are exemplary: you drive best practices and set standards for your team. You can propose and create best practices proactively where none exist.You are a key influencer in your team's strategy and contribute significantly to team planning. You show good judgement making trade-offs between immediate and long term business needs. You are a collaborative leader that makes other engineers and team members around you more productive, by sharing your knowledge, and helping to tie-break key technical decisions. You provide mentoring to other engineers and your success is judged as much on your own productivity as on the positive impact you have on engineers around you.You can troubleshoot a production issue by reviewing source code, logs, operational metrics, stack trace, etc to pinpoint a specific problem and then resolve it. You can identify root causes and identify learnings to improve both development processes and system design.Preferred SkillsProficient in Java and a few other languages.Persistence and caching solutions such as PostgreSQL, Redis, ElasticSearch, Caffeine.Micro-service based architectures using gRPC and Kafka for interservice communication.Asynchronous, non-blocking, functional style of programming and experience implementing with frameworks such as Spring WebFlux, Node.js, vert.xUsage and deep understanding of Docker, Kubernetes, and AWS.Experience of building, operating, and truly owning services. Implementing alerting, metrics, and logging using Prometheus, CloudWatch, Kibana, PagerDuty.Discovery Networks Sweden is the second largest commercial television group in Sweden.We have Channel 5, Channel 9, Channel 11, Discovery Channel, TLC, Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Animal Planet, Discovery World, Discovery Science, Investigation Discovery, Discovery HD, Animal Planet HD as well as the play service, Dplay.The most recently acquired principal owner, Discovery Communications, also owns the rights to Olympic 2018 - 2024.2021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15Discovery Networks Sweden ABTegeluddsvägen 8011499 Stockholm5693351