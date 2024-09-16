Software Engineer Data Platform
2024-09-16
RELEX Solutions is at the forefront of developing data-driven supply chain and retail planning software. Our innovative platforms enhance adaptability, efficiency, and sustainability within the consumer goods and retail value chain. Our work makes a tangible impact by reducing waste, boosting profitability, and delivering value to our customers through our powerful software platform.
Technology at RELEX Price & Promotion
The RELEX Price and Promotion application runs cloud-native on Google Cloud Platform and is a mix of Golang backend services and a Typescript/React single-page application. Our data platform also runs using Golang and Cadence/Temporal workflows, ingesting and enriching millions of rows of raw customer data into a hybrid data layer driven by ClickHouse and Postgres. We serve these enormous data sets and sales forecasts through a mix of pre-calculated and on-the-fly analytics that must be both user-friendly and responsive.
We offer flexibility in our work arrangements, allowing you to choose between remote or in-office work. Respect and collaboration are core to our culture, and we prioritise a genuine work-life balance while ensuring we deliver an exceptional product.
About the Position:
As a Software Engineer, you will join our Data Platform Team, working with a group of people dedicated to ensuring rapid client system integration, robust data management, and a scalable analytics engine. Our data engineers ship new functionality, integrations and infrastructure to production every day. They do not limit their scope to building an analytics platform but build mission critical systems that our customers rely on in their daily work. Together we make sure that the product is user-friendly, fast, powerful, and intuitive.
Join our Data Platform Team as Software Engineer, and this is some of what you'll be doing:
Design and deploy data pipelines to support Relex Promotions' business-critical systems.
Improve the scalability of our data pipelines and wider platform to serve our growing customer base.
Support and improve our existing data operations with deployment tools and pipelines.
Imagine new feature ideas and design data pipelines to incorporate them into our models.
Improve the way we evaluate and monitor our data and system performance.
As a Software Engineer in our organization, we also expect you to focus on results, proactively communicate and document your work, and understand the problem space before developing solutions. You will guide and unblock your team, serve as a technical resource, and seek design input when necessary.Your role includes making informed decisions about technical debt, communicating technical advice to non-technical members, and writing and driving design documents to resolution. You will coach new peers, improve code structure for testability, mentor junior members, provide actionable feedback, ensure team alignment, and help onboard new colleagues.
We're Looking For:
An advanced degree in a quantitative field (e.g., computer science, stats, physics, engineering).
Solid experience in software engineering in a production environment.
Experience designing and implementing applications and tooling for consolidating and processing large volumes of data.
Knowledge on how to manipulate data to perform analysis, including querying data, defining metrics, or transforming data to effectively evaluate a hypothesis.
Experience building integrations serving data of large scales to downstream systems, ideally to customer facing systems.
Tech We Use:
Go, Python
BigQuery and Dataflow
Cadence and Google Platform products for orchestration and data analysis
Kubernetes, ClickHouse
Across RELEX, our people are supported and rewarded. In Sweden, we go even further. As well as:
Competitive salary
Benefits including pension, wellness allowance, health insurance, and more
An opportunity to work with great engineers
Flexible remote work setup
Modern office in central Stockholm
RELEXians can be found around the world, but here we're based in Stockholm. Our office is central and offers a fantastic base to work or socialize; you can enjoy both in the same day with collaborative, supportive working and then wine tasting, yoga, ping pong, we have it all! Your future teammates enjoy the flexibility we're known for and our calm, expert atmosphere where people come first.
Being part of RELEX means being heard, feeling valued, and knowing that you can be yourself because you belong. We believe in actions, not words, regarding diverse hiring and employment practices. We take DE&I seriously. We champion and benefit from global diversity. We're creating and evolving our culture to welcome everyone and value every idea.
We're always ready to welcome new RELEXians to our team because your enthusiasm and expertise allow us to keep innovating and creating the future of planning for retail and consumer brands. Diversity helps us succeed, so we're committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone. If you're ready to be part of our growth, apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
E-post: johan.andersson@relexsolutions.com
