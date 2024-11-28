Software Engineer At Hvdc Control & Protection
The opportunity
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues build customized embedded control systems consisting of both software and hardware to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy?
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
In this role as a Software Engineer at Hitachi Energy you will be a part of a Global HVDC Control & Protection Software team. We have interfaces towards other domains within Control & Protection, IT/OT, Hardware and Operations.
The need for expertise in our area is increasing and we are therefore looking for both freshly graduated students and senior engineers to join our team!
How you 'll make an impact
To be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of plants and transmission links, with the opportunity to also travel internationally for short assignments to our sites for Commissioning and costumer meetings.
To work with documentation and customer trainings.
To have a sense of responsibility and ownership, being capable of planning and organizing your daily work.
To be a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges together with stakeholders.
You are living Hitachi Energy 's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree within a relevant field, such as Electrical Engineering, Power Systems, High Voltage, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering.
You have work proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish are an advantage.
You have an interest or experience within software development and programming.
You have an interest or experience in digital control technology, signal processing and filtering.
You have an interest or experience from the electric power industry.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology and developing the best HVDC Control & Protection for our customers. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. We are now looking for several future talents to join our team.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Murali Palaniyappan, murali.palaniyappan@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
This position is intended with placement in Ludvika. Ludvika municipal is a typical small Swedish city with 25 000 residents. We have all the services and attributes as the rest of Swedish society. Our slogan - Unique Ludvika, everything is close by to solving our everyday problems - no time spent on daily commuting. Nature is on the doorstep and many of us have an active outdoor life or are included in different activity organizations. Så ansöker du
