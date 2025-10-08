Software Engineer
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We're seeking an experienced Software Engineer with strong Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) expertise and skilled in Python, Java, and Kubernetes to join our data and analytics development team in Stockholm. In this role, you will be an integral part driving product development by adding AI/ML capabilities to the products that unlock valuable insights from traffic data, empowering mobile network operators and creating smarter customer solutions.
Design, develop, and deploy AI/ML models and data pipelines to extract and analyze insights from large-scale traffic data.
Collaborate closely with product management to translate AI/ML requirements into actionable solutions and code, working alongside the team on implementation.
Actively contribute to the development team, sharing knowledge and supporting team members, while learning from peers.
REQUIREMENTS
To ensure you can hit the ground running, we're looking for the following qualifications:
Experienced Software Engineer with a minimum of 2 years of professional AI/ML experience, demonstrated by a strong track record of building and deploying models end-to-end.
Proven ability to work independently and take full ownership of projects, including data pipelines, model evaluation, and performance tuning.
Strong programming skills in Python and Java, with hands-on experience in Kubernetes.
Proficiency in AI/ML libraries such as Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras, Pandas, and NumPy.
Experience in Jupyter Notebook for data analysis.
Familiarity with MLFlow is a plus.
Collaborative mindset with the ability to guide and support team members through clear communication skills.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, AI/ML, or related field.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers.
