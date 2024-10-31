Software Engineer
2024-10-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Linköping
, Lund
, Stockholm
As a leading technology innovator, Qualcomm pushes the boundaries of what's possible to enable next-generation experiences and drives digital transformation to help create a smarter, connected future for all. As a Qualcomm Software Engineer, you will design, develop, create, modify, and validate embedded and cloud edge software, applications, and/or specialized utility programs that launch cutting-edge, world class products that meet and exceed customer needs. Qualcomm Software Engineers collaborate with systems, hardware, architecture, test engineers, and other teams to design system-level software solutions and obtain information on performance requirements and interfaces.
What are we looking for?
Feature Development (C++, Python). Embedded SW development and agile methods are a pre-requisite.
Direct experience from developing Feature SW like Collision avoidance (AEB, LKA) is a highly valued merit.
Familiar with GIT/Gerrit and req. management tools like Systemweaver, codeBeamer or similar.
Experience of Automotive SPICE and ISO26262 this is also highly credible.
You enjoy working in teams.
You are curious and like to work in complex systems.
Structured, analytical, and communicative.
Independent and results oriented.
Cooperative, pragmatic and with a clear drive.
Being able to work also with unclear/changing prereqs.
Likes helping and teaching others.
Preferred Qualifications:
Master's Degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science or related field.
5+ years from SW development of embedded safety critical systems, preferably within the automotive domain.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities:
Applies Software knowledge and experience to design, develop, create, modify, and validate embedded and cloud edge software, applications, and/or specialized utility programs.
Analyzes user needs and software requirements to design and customize software for optimal operational efficiency.
Designs and implements software modules for products and systems.
Participates in the design, coding for large features, unit testing, significant debugging fixes, and integration efforts to ensure projects are completed to specifications and schedules.
Performs code reviews and regression tests as well as triages and fixes issues to ensure the quality of code.
Collaborates with others inside project team to accomplish project objectives.
Writes technical documentation for Software projects.
