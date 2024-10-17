Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Looking for more than a job?
A job with meaning is more than a job. Creating the kind of positive change, we're planning will need the skills of the world's most talented people. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to affect your future and that of millions of others in ways you may never have thought possible. Curious? We hope so.
What you'll do
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
The PLM Core cluster consists of cross-functional teams with end-to-end responsibility for concepts, development, UX, methods/processes, and support within the PLM area and in the Teamcenter platform.
You will work in a team that focus on building solutions and on maintaining, optimizing, and improving our users' daily digital workplace. You contribute to a business and technical blueprint and customize the respective Software Package. You may also be responsible for unit testing, contribute to integration testing, and/or be responsible for the design and delivery of end-user training.
What you 'll bring
• 10+ years of experience
• Active Workspace customization experiencece in designing and developing solutions with Teamcenter.
• Knowledge of Teamcenter unified Architecture 4 tier and 2 Tier architecture.
• Experience from Teamcenter 11 or above
• Very good understanding of Teamcenter Data Model
• 4 Years of experience in Teamcenter Server side coding
• Good understanding of IT technologies used in engineering standard space
• Experience with Teamcenter Administration and BMIDE update/deployment
• Experience implementing
* Structure Manager
* Release & Change Management
* Document Management
* Workflows
* Active Workspace
* Access Manager
* Classification
* Manufacturing Process Planner
* Experience implementing integrations with downstream applications
* Experience of REST APIs.
* PLM Functional and Testing expertise
* User problem solving experience
* DevOps + Automation experience
* Agile mindset and way of project execution
* Very good skills in Business Analysis, Business Knowledge, Automated Testing, Architecture Knowledge, and Technical Solution Design
* Fluent in English with strong communication/presentation skills
* Creative, innovative, and proactive team player
Want to know more?
We welcome you to apply in English by 10/31/24 the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries about the role, please reach out to hiring manager Niklas Engblom at niklas.engblom@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Sanghamitra Deb at Sanghamitra.deb@volvocars.com Ersättning
