Software Engineer
2024-08-29
Job Description
Calling all Full-Stack Software Engineers geniuses! If you have an unstoppable passion for creating amazing software, we want to chat with you.
We're on the lookout for Full-Stack Software Engineers that have experience in various programming languages, as well as an understanding of software development principles, here's your chance to really make a difference!
As a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Inter IKEA Range, you will be working on projects that could change the world of affordable home furnishing - and in a team that values innovation and creativity.
You'll be working with modern technologies and frameworks, using your skills to create software products that are easy to use, visually stunning, and most importantly, accessible. In addition, you'll be surrounded by a team who like to have fun, love a good laugh and celebrate success big time!
Qualifications
Here are our expectations:
Proficiency in various software domains, including Frontend, Backend and solution architecture.
Skills in a diverse range of technologies, such as C#, Typescript, Node.js, React.js, and more.
Solid understanding and hands-on experience with Docker, CI/CD processes, and Cloud services, with expertise in platforms like Azure, GCP, or others.
Well-versed in database technologies, including MongoDB, Postgres DB, and Azure Cosmos DB.
Bonus points for previous experience at IKEA.
Get ready to dive deep into our technology stack, and most importantly, enjoy the journey!
About IKEA of Sweden/Range
In our organisation, as a Full-Stack Software Engineer, you will have the title of Software Engineer.
IKEA of Sweden is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IKEA of Sweden is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development.
Additional information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö, however commuting to Älmhult as and when required. We are actively conducting ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to submit your application without hesitation.
Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the Recruiter Bence Denes; bence.denes@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities.
