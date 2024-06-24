Software Engineer
2024-06-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Electric Drive Software department at Volvo Cars is proud of being one of the most successful players within SW development for Electric Vehicles. We are responsible for delivering system solutions and SW functionality for the Inverters in our electrified vehicles. Our vision is to deliver the best and most innovated functions to the market and continuously evolve our Software platform.
Our agile teams consist of passionate and enthusiastic people with a mix of personalities and nationalities. There is a high focus on collaboration and communication within the group and new members always get warm welcome, support and acceptance.
What you'll bring
You have a passion for development of complex systems within vehicle electrification and embedded systems. You are devoted to driving engineering challenges all the way from concept stage to mass production.
You have senior background within the field of software integration and continuous deployment and are a natural initiator that commits to deliver the Team 's deliverables with high precision on quality. You are a team player that contributes and bring out the best from your fellow team members and work actively to increase your network.
About the role
You will be an important player in forming our CI/CD future, with elements which will enable totally new possibilities and ways of working. Together with your team members you will be responsible for integrating the Software Components on Application and BSW layer as part of our build and release process, as well as shaping the process itself. Variant handling will be a key activity when Volvo Cars deploy more exiting features in our electric vehicles using our SW Platform, which means that you need to be used to working with tools for handling calibration as well as scripting for automated testing towards our Continues Integration chain.
The Continuous Deployment team is responsible for:
• Automation and development of the SW Release/Continuous Deployment process for Electric Drives, and for the whole electric propulsion unit, together with teams in other parts of the organization.
• Maintenance of CI toolchain
• Ownership of the releases from Electric Drive SW
You and your skills
• Master of Science or Bachelor of Science within Electrical, Electronics, Controls Theory, Signals & Systems, Data or Mechatronics
• At least 4 years of relevant job experience from the points below.
• CI or Devops, preferably from automotive powertrain background but not mandatory
• Integration of embedded SW and scripting for automated integration testing
• Documented programming experience (Python, C, C++, Matlab/Simulink)
• Strong knowledge regarding the Autosar tool chain
• Experience in working with tools for handling calibration as well as scripting for automating testing towards our Continuous Integration chain.
• Meritorious: Experience from working with GIT, Jenkins, Makefiles, Build Environment. Driving license
The future belongs to those who are empowered by great ideas and have the ability to carry it out. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we have talented people on-board. People that want to make a difference and create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We believe in people and that everyone possesses unique strengths! #LI-DNI Ersättning
