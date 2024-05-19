Software Engineer
2024-05-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are now hiring a senior software engineer with experience to enable our clients to be more effective by applying modern tools and industry best practices.
We are looking for someone with an interest in technology and who works well in a team.
Techspert is a consultancy company where you and your needs are in focus.
Requirements
Minimum 5 years of experience in software development, DevOps and cloud infrastructure
Experience in working with CI/CD and applying DevOps practices
Experience with monitoring and alerting
Preferred skills and experience
5+ years of experience with Java or Python
Excellent communications skills with the ability to communicate with customers, peers
