Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Payment & Risk Assessment, Commercial Digital - let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars will create a new Direct To Consumer (D2C) offer, where payment & risk assessment will be crucial parts. We leverage new technologies, business models, progressive partnerships, integrated seamless experience and data, to create competitive, hard-to-copy solutions.
Would you like to be part of the team that turns the latest technologies and digital solutions into a smooth user experience for our customers?
This role is within the PARA team and comes with the responsibility to deliver high quality solutions within a micro service landscape. The team is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and we also have teams in the US. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Klarna and King.
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer with experience in Java on the backend side. You will be working with a group of skilled backendengineers, currently engaged in agile product development focusing on supportingand managing the lifecycle of payment & risk assessment.
This position offers possibilities to long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright and exciting future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
You will work together with quality engineers and developers as apart of a cross functional team.
What you'll bring
We think you are an experienced backend engineer who's worked on severalproducts in the past.
You should have senior expertise in Java and experience deploying in a Docker/Kubernetes/AWS or Azure setup.
Our CI/CD is based on Github actions and ArgoCD. You should have a solid understanding of microservices. Frontend know-how is a bonus.
To be successful in this role you need to take charge as well as being a team player.You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and a change management mind-set. Most importantly, we expect you to have a passion to learn and keep building on top of your current skill set.
Location
Gothenburg or Stockholm
Want to know more?
