Software Engineer

2023-11-24
In this role as Application Developer in the CPO team, you will contribute to the CPO team delivery of new functions with high quality for global use at Volvo. You will be able to grow your competence both within IT and the automotive domain while contributing to the development of frameworks and ways of working.
Your main activities and responsibilities will be:
Develop new functionality in CPO application
Close collaboration with business stakeholders
Maintain and support application lifecycle
Who are you?
To be our new IT Full Stack developer, we believe you are someone with a passion for teamwork, IT solutions and you like taking responsibility for the results. We also believe that you have the ability to work under challenging and changing conditions and that as person you are self-driven. You have a strong technical focus in combination with a customer-oriented attitude. We see that you have knowledge in the entire chain of software development, including analysis, testing and continuous improvement. It is also important that you can establish and maintain good relations with your internal and external stakeholders.
To succeed in this role we believe that you have:
A university degree in Computer science or similar
Fluency in Swedish and English
Knowledge in the .NET platform - C#, SQL
Knowledge in the Azure platform is a plus
Experience from software development, agile development and continuous improvement
So, if this sparked an interest in you, do not hesitate to apply, screening of applications will start immediately.
Swedish trade union contacts:
Akademikerna - Michael Hallgren, +46 739 026189
Unionen - Oskar Feretti, +46 313087733
Ledarna - Carina Sachade, +46 73 9024083
