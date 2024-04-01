Director of Global Intercontinental Operations
2024-04-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Can you engineer a brighter tomorrow?
It's crystal clear: the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impact our future. At Volvo Cars, we embrace change. We're committed to transforming the automotive industry and leading in electrification. For this, we're seeking out more creative minds to shape that future. Don't miss this opportunity to create your tomorrow.
We're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment. If you want to join us in our journey, we have an exciting job opening for you on a Director level, heading Global Intercontinental Operations team.
What we offer
The position of Global Head of Intercontinental Operations falls under Global Logistics Operations department. The Global Logistics Operations department encompasses four key regions, Regional Operations EMEA, Regional Operations APAC, Regional Operations Americas, and Intercontinental Operations.
The role encompasses oversight of operations across all regions where our company operates. As such, it involves managing three regional sub-departments that report directly to it but are not integrated into the regional structure.
Recently established, this role was crafted by segregating the Intercontinental teams from the regional operations structure, and the person taking on this role will be entrusted with shaping this organization ready for the future. This presents a unique and highly stimulating opportunity for suitable candidates.
What you 'll do
• Lead the Intercontinental transportation business domain
• Assume complete accountability for the execution and optimization of all intercontinental flows
• Strategically design and define roles and responsibilities within this recently established area for a globally integrated organization
• Take full ownership of ocean and air carrier performance, and necessary remedial actions
• Engage regularly with stakeholders across Volvo Cars to address concerns or issues and provide feedback regarding process enhancements
• Lead initiatives to implement process changes and enhancements
• Assume full-line responsibility for the department, including competence development, succession planning, and performance management
What you'll bring?
You are a result-oriented leader with advanced knowledge in Inbound Logistics Operations, who will bring to us:
• Extensive knowledge of the global ocean market
• Air freight experience are also considered as a strong asset
• Leadership experience, with strategic and global responsibility
• Strong customer & service focused mind-set with the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders in different levels internally and externally
• Business acumen and ability to work across spectrum of different tasks, from supporting daily issues to setting strategic direction
• Demonstrated experience of Supplier Performance Management
• Accountability for the responsible area, and within that ability to drive change and secure deliverables.
You are experienced and compassionate leader, who takes the accountability for team's performance. When under pressure you maintain composure and have a team player approach in solving challenges. You are a great communicator, with proficiency in English, good presentations skills, which helps you to face various audience and stakeholders.
Want to know more?
We are looking forward to go through your application letter and resume, to understand more about your profile and value you can bring to us!
Type of contract: Gothenburg; On-site
You can learn more about Volvo Cars and about working with us, here.
We welcome you to apply in English by 14th of April at the latest. Please apply through our Career site, as applications submitted via email cannot be processed further in our recruitment flow.
Once you receive a confirmation email, your application will be acknowledged, and we will reach out to you if case we would like to learn more about you and proceed with you further. If not, you will receive a negative response from us when the process will be completed.
If you have any questions on the process please contact me, appointed recruiter for this role, Martina Damis at martina.damis@volvocars.com
. If you have questions about the role, please reach out to the hiring manager, Craig Arvidsson at craig.arvidsson@volvocars.com
