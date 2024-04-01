Manager Factory IT & Digitalization to ABB Robotics
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation business is writing the future of flexible factory and smart machines by providing value-added solutions in robotics, machine and factory automation. Our integrated automation solutions, application expertise across a wide scope of industries and our global presence deliver tangible customer value. The ABB Robotics production plant in Västerås is recruiting a manager for our new department Factory IT and Digitalization. In this role, you will get a chance to shape the future for the new Robotics Campus Sweden and build our newly created department. In this role, you will report to the Manager Industrial Engineering and be a member of the management team for the Industrial Engineering organization.
Your responsibilities
You will play a vital role in leading our efforts to integrate digital technologies into our manufacturing processes and drive continuous improvement initiatives
You will be responsible for overseeing the Factory IT and Digitalization department and spearheading digital transformation projects aimed at optimizing operations, improve productivity and visualization
Develop and execute a comprehensive digitalization strategy aligned with business objectives and manufacturing priorities. Point of contact within the factory for all IS/IT related questions and issues
Lead a team with 12-15 FTE's with IT professionals, production preparers and digitalization specialists, providing guidance, mentorship and support to ensure successful project delivery. Together with your team and colleagues within Industrial Engineering secure and develop a state of the art "Required to operate" towards the factory
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including Production, Logistics, Industrial Engineering and other functions to identify opportunities for process optimization and automation
Collaborate closely with Global, Country and Divisional IS/IT departments as well as third party vendors to ensure deliveries within budget and to consumers and management expectations
Support implementation of MES, Logistics System (eWMS), Fleet Management system and support local roll out of global/country initiatives such as SAP S/4HANA and new PLM/PDM system
Establish working model and operating processes to maximize innovation close to the value streams
Your background
To be successful in this position we are looking forward to recruit a driven, motivated and solution oriented leader that can balance care with high pace and multiple tasks
Team focus is essential since you will work in close cooperation with multiple functions and many people
You have the courage to prioritize and take decisions combined with the ability to challenge current processes
You also have the curiosity to try news ideas and take on new technologies
Master of Science degree in Computer Science, Embedded System, Industrial Engineering, or related field
Experience from the automotive business, automation industry, production management, factory maintenance, logistics, R&D and/or project management
Proven experience in leading digital transformation initiatives within a manufacturing environment, preferably in roles such as IT manager, digitalization manager or similar
Strong technical expertise in factory IT systems, automation technologies, Power BI and digital manufacturing solutions
More about us
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped over 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. www.abb.com/robotics
At ABB you will join a team of professionals who are dedicated to creating a sustainable future through smart automation and electrification solutions. We believe smart people collaborate and always treat each other with care. We stay curious in order to find the best solutions and we act with courage to deliver world-class products and services though our four business areas: Robotics & Discrete Automation, Motion, Process Automation and Electrification. Join ABB and make it your story! Let's write the future. Together.
Recruiting Manager Anders Lindin +46 724 61 20 19, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Robert Noren +46 724 61 20 95.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Recruitment takes place continuously during the advertising period.
Last day to apply 2024-04-21.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Work model: #LI-hybrid
