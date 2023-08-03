Software Engineer
2023-08-03
Would you like to be part of an exciting opportunity to shape the future of Swedbank 's AML/KYC processes as part of Pega client lifecycle management value stream?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Collaborate with a team of talented developers, solution architects, business analysts, and testers who all work closely with APO and Scrum Master
• Be a key player in success and delivering the investment area 's roadmap
• Conduct your work the agile way, ensuring that we efficiently develop the right things and improve continuously
• Develop the PEGA application and contribute to design and requirements discussions
• Ensure quality awareness and care when designing, building, and maintaining application
• Act as a team player in the agile cross-functional team with a delivery focus
What is needed in this role:
• Good knowledge of PEGA application development
• Experience in Java/Web development
• Strong ability to handle many and a large variety of tasks simultaneously
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• High integrity and ability to uphold high standards in regulatory demands
• Be a great team player who actively contributes to the team's success and has a solution-oriented mindset even in challenging situations hence, you will need to have excellent social, communication, and negotiation skills
• Bachelor's or master's degree in Engineering or equivalent
• Living in the Stockholm area and ability for onsite work at the office
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Charlotte Häggroth, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 18.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting managers: Charlotte Häggroth, +46 (0) 703970502 and Sahar Zandian, +46 (0) 730 511 758
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, +46 8 585 946 52
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
